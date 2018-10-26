General and Special Elections, November 6, 2018

Notice of early voting at polling places • Notice of Election Day polling locations

To the registered voters of the County of Ellis, Texas:

Voting for the purpose of electing State and District Officers, Members of Congress, Members of the Legislature, County and Precinct Officers as required by Article XVI, Section 65 of the Texas Constitution.

To the registered voters in Ellis County having Special Elections:

Avalon Independent School District General Election

(Voting to elect four Trustees, vote for four)

Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 5 Special Election

(Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition)

City of Ennis Special Election

(Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition)

City of Glenn Heights General Election

(Voting to elect Members of Council, Places 1, 3 and 5)

City of Glenn Heights Special Charter Amendment Election

(Voting to adopt or reject six proposed propositions)

All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas, may vote at any of the below listed Early Voting Locations. Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at the following locations:

MAIN EARLY VOTING LOCATION / DATES AND TIMES

Elections Administration Office

204 E. Jefferson St.

Waxahachie, TX 75165

Oct. 22 – 26 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 27 (Sat.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Oct. 28 (Sun.) 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Oct. 29 – Nov. 2 (Mon. – Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

TEMPORARY EARLY VOTING LOCATION / DATES AND TIMES

Midlothian Conference Center

1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian

Palmer ISD Annex Building

303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse

207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

Red Oak Municipal Center

200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak

Harvest of Praise Ministry

2603 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights

Oct. 22 – 26 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 27 (Sat.) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Oct. 28 (Sun.) 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Oct. 29 – 31 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Nov. 1 – 2 (Thurs. and Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

MOBILE EARLY VOTING LOCATION DATES AND TIMES

First Baptist Church of Maypearl

5744 FM 66, Maypearl

Nov. 1 (Thurs.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Ferris Public Library

301 E 10th St., Ferris

Nov. 2 (Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Absentee Application (Regular or Federal Postcard) for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:

Jana Onyon, Early Voting Clerk, 204 E Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165

Or faxed to 972-923-5194 or email a scanned copy of signed application to elections@co.ellis.tx.us

(If faxed or emailed, then must receive original application within 4 days)

Application for ballot by mail must be received no later than close of business on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. More information at www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections

Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, and voters must vote in their precinct where registered to vote.

LOCATIONS OF POLLING PLACES

101: Midlothian Church of Christ, 1627 N. Hwy. 67, Midlothian

102: Midlothian Church of Christ, 1627 N. Hwy. 67, Midlothian

103: Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian

104: Mountain Peak Community Church, 751 W. Fm. 875, Midlothian

105: Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian

106: Sardis United Methodist Church, 640 Sardis Rd, Midlothian

107: Ovilla City Hall, 105 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., Ovilla

108: Walnut Grove Middle School, 990 N. Walnut Grove Rd., Midlothian

109: Grace Church of Ovilla, 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla

110: Harvest of Praise Ministry, 2603 S. Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights

111: Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Ln., Waxahachie

112: Bible Baptist Church, 1400 Fm. 1446 (Buena Vista Rd.), Waxahachie

113: Rivers of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie

114: Ellis County Womans Building, 407 W. Jefferson St., Waxahachie

115: Rivers of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie

116: Farley Street Baptist Church, 1116 Brown St., Waxahachie

117: First United Methodist Church Wax, 505 W. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie

118: Ferris Heights Methodist Church, 108 Center St., Waxahachie

119: Southlake Baptist Church, 2378 S. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie

120: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis

121: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis

122: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W Baldridge St., Ennis

123: New Founders Missionary Baptist, 1903 Lafayette St., Ennis

124: Ennis Public Library, 501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis

125: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

126: San Jacinto Auditorium, 501 N. Gaines St., Ennis

127: Ennis Public Library, 501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis

128: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

129: First United Methodist Bardwell, 104 Pecan St., Bardwell

130: Milford Community Center, 109 S. Main St., Milford

131: Mt Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Harris St., Italy

132: First Baptist Church Avalon, 206 Giles St., Avalon

133: Forreston Baptist Church, 211 7th St., Forreston

134: Forreston Baptist Church, 211 7th St., Forreston

135: First Baptist Church Maypearl, 5744 Fm. 66, Maypearl

136: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

137: Bristol United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Bristol

138: Palmer ISD Annex Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

139: Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie

140: The Avenue Baptist Church, 1761 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie

141: Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy 77., Waxahachie

142: Palmer ISD Annex Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

143: Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak

144: Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak

145: ROISD Live Oak Professional Development Center, 200 Live Oak St., Red Oak

146: Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak

147: Eastridge Baptist Church, 732 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak

148: Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris

149: Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris