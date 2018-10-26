General and Special Elections, November 6, 2018

Notice of early voting at polling places • Notice of Election Day polling locations
To the registered voters of the County of Ellis, Texas:
Voting for the purpose of electing State and District Officers, Members of Congress, Members of the Legislature, County and Precinct Officers as required by Article XVI, Section 65 of the Texas Constitution.
To the registered voters in Ellis County having Special Elections:
Avalon Independent School District General Election
(Voting to elect four Trustees, vote for four)
Ellis County Emergency Services District No. 5 Special Election
(Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition)
City of Ennis Special Election
(Voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition)
City of Glenn Heights General Election
(Voting to elect Members of Council, Places 1, 3 and 5)
City of Glenn Heights Special Charter Amendment Election
(Voting to adopt or reject six proposed propositions)
All eligible registered voters in Ellis County, Texas, may vote at any of the below listed Early Voting Locations. Early voting by personal appearance will be conducted at the following locations:
MAIN EARLY VOTING LOCATION / DATES AND TIMES
Elections Administration Office
204 E. Jefferson St.
Waxahachie, TX 75165
Oct. 22 – 26 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Sat.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Oct. 28 (Sun.) 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Oct. 29 – Nov. 2 (Mon. – Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
TEMPORARY EARLY VOTING LOCATION / DATES AND TIMES
Midlothian Conference Center
1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian
Palmer ISD Annex Building
303 Bulldog Way, Palmer
Ellis County Sub-Courthouse
207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
Red Oak Municipal Center
200 Lakeview Parkway, Red Oak
Harvest of Praise Ministry
2603 S Hampton Rd, Glenn Heights
Oct. 22 – 26 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 27 (Sat.) 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Oct. 28 (Sun.) 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Oct. 29 – 31 (Mon. – Fri.) 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Nov. 1 – 2 (Thurs. and Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
MOBILE EARLY VOTING LOCATION DATES AND TIMES
First Baptist Church of Maypearl
5744 FM 66, Maypearl
Nov. 1 (Thurs.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Ferris Public Library
301 E 10th St., Ferris
Nov. 2 (Fri.) 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Absentee Application (Regular or Federal Postcard) for ballot by mail shall be mailed to:
Jana Onyon, Early Voting Clerk, 204 E Jefferson Street, Waxahachie, Texas 75165
Or faxed to 972-923-5194 or email a scanned copy of signed application to elections@co.ellis.tx.us
(If faxed or emailed, then must receive original application within 4 days)
Application for ballot by mail must be received no later than close of business on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018. More information at www.co.ellis.tx.us/elections
Notice is hereby given that the polling places listed below will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 6, and voters must vote in their precinct where registered to vote.
LOCATIONS OF POLLING PLACES
101: Midlothian Church of Christ, 1627 N. Hwy. 67, Midlothian
102: Midlothian Church of Christ, 1627 N. Hwy. 67, Midlothian
103: Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian
104: Mountain Peak Community Church, 751 W. Fm. 875, Midlothian
105: Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian
106: Sardis United Methodist Church, 640 Sardis Rd, Midlothian
107: Ovilla City Hall, 105 S. Cockrell Hill Rd., Ovilla
108: Walnut Grove Middle School, 990 N. Walnut Grove Rd., Midlothian
109: Grace Church of Ovilla, 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla
110: Harvest of Praise Ministry, 2603 S. Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights
111: Waxahachie Civic Center, 2000 Civic Center Ln., Waxahachie
112: Bible Baptist Church, 1400 Fm. 1446 (Buena Vista Rd.), Waxahachie
113: Rivers of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie
114: Ellis County Womans Building, 407 W. Jefferson St., Waxahachie
115: Rivers of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie
116: Farley Street Baptist Church, 1116 Brown St., Waxahachie
117: First United Methodist Church Wax, 505 W. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie
118: Ferris Heights Methodist Church, 108 Center St., Waxahachie
119: Southlake Baptist Church, 2378 S. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie
120: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis
121: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis
122: Faith Assembly of God Church, 1810 W Baldridge St., Ennis
123: New Founders Missionary Baptist, 1903 Lafayette St., Ennis
124: Ennis Public Library, 501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis
125: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
126: San Jacinto Auditorium, 501 N. Gaines St., Ennis
127: Ennis Public Library, 501 W. Ennis Ave., Ennis
128: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
129: First United Methodist Bardwell, 104 Pecan St., Bardwell
130: Milford Community Center, 109 S. Main St., Milford
131: Mt Gilead Missionary Baptist Church, 106 Harris St., Italy
132: First Baptist Church Avalon, 206 Giles St., Avalon
133: Forreston Baptist Church, 211 7th St., Forreston
134: Forreston Baptist Church, 211 7th St., Forreston
135: First Baptist Church Maypearl, 5744 Fm. 66, Maypearl
136: Ellis County Sub-Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
137: Bristol United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Bristol
138: Palmer ISD Annex Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer
139: Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie
140: The Avenue Baptist Church, 1761 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie
141: Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy 77., Waxahachie
142: Palmer ISD Annex Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer
143: Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak
144: Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak
145: ROISD Live Oak Professional Development Center, 200 Live Oak St., Red Oak
146: Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak
147: Eastridge Baptist Church, 732 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak
148: Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris
149: Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris