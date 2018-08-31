Future bypasses planned for Ferris

By Sheila Hatfield / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Texas Department of Transportation’s initial plans for a State Highway 664 bypass and a Loop 9 through the north side of Ferris were approved by Ferris City Council on Monday, Aug. 20 with only Council Member Sherie Chapman voting no on the 664 Project.

“I am just not comfortable approving (it, when we don’t know what fees we might be charged later),” said Chapman.

“It’s like buying a new Mercedes when you don’t know how much it will cost,

“Right now, we need to consider the fire and police departments and water and infrastructure (improvements).”

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan said, “We are only approving the design right now.”

Chapman said this was the same as approving the whole project and the city could be charged up to $500,000 in the future, but Jordan replied TXDOT would come to the city first for approval of any fees.

Otherwise the state could invoke Eminent Domain for the property but would still have to pay a fair-market price. He said we negotiated the price from $11,000 to more than $50,000.

Jordan said Loop 9 approval was for a Letter of Intent for the purchase of city-owned property near N. Central St. and Malloy Bridge Road for $56,985 for the local part and would stretch from Interstate 45 all the way to State Highway 287 in Waxahachie.

He said there might be cost-sharing type fees, but the city would still clear more than $50,000 on the deal.

The 664 Bypass, which would come west of Shaw Creek and continue south of Wood, Church and Main Streets, would be constructed on land not owned by the city and would likely cost the city 10-percent in acquisition fees.

Jordan said he thought the Loop 9 project might begin soon, but the 664 Bypass might take up to five years or more to start.

In other action at his week’s meeting, the council approved 4-0 (Councilman Rick Barrett was absent) consent items which included minutes of past meetings, August expenditures and the electric delivery by Oncor.

Ferris Business Owner Tina Miller told the council during the public comments section she would no longer allow her Country Corner Treasures store to provide a public restroom for city-held events citing water rate increases.

Shane Oates spoke his concerns regarding water meter rates, water and sewer rates, the ticketing on the highway being a bad way to raise funds and losing a benefactor to the city because of issues with the city manager.

The council retired into executive session to discuss a lawsuit filed against the city by Michael Lunday.

The final plat for Phase II for the Shaw Creek II Subdivision, located south of FM664 and west of Rolling Hills Drive, (330 residential homes) was approved by the Ferris City Council at its meeting on Monday, Aug. 6, as was a change from Multifamily Residential to Planned Development on property located east of N. Mabel Street and north of E, 5th Street (six residential units)

In other council action at this meeting, Covenant Fellowship Pastor Michael Masek was appointed to the Ferris Type A Economic Development Board and budget workshops were planned for the city’s 2019 budget.

Police Officer John Deleon was presented the Ferris Police Department Life Saving Award for saving Ron Bell who was in distress from a three-dog attack.

Deleon, awaken by a neighbor frantically knocking on his door, applied a tourniquet to help stop the profuse bleeding, according to Ferris Police Chief Eddie Salazar, who presented the award and a Back The Blue T-shirt, signed by his fellow officers.

The victim, who lost his right arm, was reportedly back in the hospital last week from complications of the attack but reported doing well since.

Also, the city manager was authorized to sign a contract with Camp Gladiator, Inc. to conduct “Boot Camp” style physical fitness classes in Mutz Park.