Flipped car reminds drivers to slow down

By Rita Cook / News Editor

FERRIS – Ferris police were called to the scene of a flipped car in the 1000 block of East 8th Street near Ferris Junior High Monday at around noon.

A 2004 Honda Sedan driven by James Stanley Presley Jr., 25 of Dallas had overturned and come to rest on its roof on the side of the roadway near the west entrance of the Junior High parking lot.

The vehicle appeared to have overturned while maneuvering a slight curve in the roadway.

A small quantity of marijuana and other drug paraphernalia was recovered by police at the scene.

The vehicle knocked down a utility pole in the crash.

Police, Fire and Sheriff Department units responded to the scene and Presley was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries.

The vehicle Presley was driving did not belong to him and it is uncertain the owner of the car’s identity.

East 8th Street, also known as FM 664 is a location where everal accidents have occurred over the years according to Ferris Police Department Detective Walter Weiss.

Most of the crashes seem to occur east of the school facilities nearer to the intersection of FM-780.

In the past, major and minor accidents have occurred on this stretch including one case in which a woman lost her arm.

Head-on collisions have also occurred, and Weiss said there has even been a helicopter dropped there in the past.

The speed limit on this stretch of FM 664 is 45 miles per hour apart from the curve where it drops down to 30 miles per hour.

The cause of the accident was still under investigation.