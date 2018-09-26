Ferris water fraud? Allegations of false billings, fake tests aired at council meeting

By Sheila Hatfield / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – Complaints about city water scams have escalated in Ferris recently, with water customers bringing their disputes with the city to Facebook, where others sympathize and confirm their own problems.

“In the last few months, I have received an almost $900, $400 and $300 water bills,” stated Ferris resident Frank Colombus Hall.

“Each time, the water department claimed the bills were accurate, until I proved through date and time stamped photos that they were not.”

Hall said for more than two years, he has averaged between 7,000-10,000 gallons per month, but the city has now tried to claim he used 65,000 and 25,000 gallons.

He said Ferris Water Department Director Scott Metcalf told him repeatedly the bills were correct, then suggested something was wrong with his meter and the fact the meters weren’t always read on the exact same day each month might account for the differences.

“I asked Scott to do the right thing and admit publicly that there was an issue with the readings and announce a plan to fix the situation. Instead, he sent me a half-ass apology and more lies,” posted Hall.

Other water disputes include an accusation from a city worker who alleged the samples required to be submitted to the state on the quality of Ferris water was actually replaced with a Red Oak water sample.

These complaints and more were also given to Ferris Councilwoman Sherie Chapman, who has been an unofficial advocate between Ferris residents and city government since she took office last May.

Chapman consistently challenges the city council on most issues, including these water complaints.

One of the items she has been very vocal on was City Manager Bill Jordan’s plan to spend $450,000 on new water meters for the city.

She said she would rather see the money spent to have better water quality, or used to provide more help to Ferris’ first responders – the police and fire departments.

Jordan said there was someone from Red Oak who came here and collected the samples “for us,” but they were Ferris samples, not Red Oak’s.

He has told the council he believed the new High-Tec meters he requested would provide more accurate readings for residents.

At the Monday, Sept. 24 special-called meeting to pass the proposed 2018/2019 Fiscal Year Budget, Chapman strongly opposed the $450,000 expense Jordan requested for purchasing new water meters to replace the current aging meters and the borrowing of $1M against the city’s bond.

“Before we get new meters, we need (to repair the old ones), fix leaks, pipes and infrastructure,‘ said Chapman.

She said she had been contacted by more than 20 residents, including Hall, who complained about their water bills and/or unrepaired leaks.

Jordan said the $450,000 and $1M were inflated figures to make sure everything was covered, and would likely be much less.

About the complaints, he said, “We read every meter every month (and) we have been working with customers over their bills.”

Chapman said Jordan should have presented the council with more specific figures on bond re-structuring and alternate solutions to repairing the old meters.

“Three bids should have been before in the budget,” said Chapman, who also wanted to know what the $1M would be spent for since, “Not fair to my citizens to be paying it back for the next 20 years.”

Jordan said the figures in the budget were, “padded a little bit (to allow for) the new meters with reserves for fittings,etc, $350,000 for the pipes.” The I-45 project would cost $600,000.

“You’re (approximately) $450.000 over what said you are borrowing – what’s going to happen when we have a shortfall?” asked Chapman.

“Not expecting a shortfall,” said Jordan, “We budgeted high to give us a buffer.”

Councilman Rick Barrett said, “Probably not good to invest in new meters when we need new lines.”

Jordan said the I-45 lines could be bumped another year since we were overwhelmed with meter problems.

Chapman insisted the money could be better spent repairing meters, pipe leaks and pot holes in streets. The proposed budget passed 4-1, with her casting the lone “nay” vote.

Another issue was brought up when resident Shane Oats spoke in the public comments section. Oats asked councilmen Bobby Lindsey and Jay Walsh two questions:

“Is there any particular reason you don’t trust our chief?” Both answered because of the Bowman report.

And “Do you trust our city manager?” Lindsey answered “yes,” Walsh answered “no,” then Chapman said, “I’d like to answer the question.”

She said she had complete trust in Chief Salazar, but had doubts on Jordan, based on the findings in the Bowman report.

“But, we’ve got to put the Bowman report behind us and move forward,” she then said.

The 2018-2019 tax rate, remaining the same; and authorizing the mayor to sign a contract with TXDOT for Loop 9 through Malloy Bridge Road and I-45 both passed unanimously.