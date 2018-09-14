Ferris Teacher nominated for National LifeChanger of the Year Award

FERRIS – Ferris Junior High School eighth grade reading teacher Toni Norman has been nominated for the 2018-2019 national LifeChanger of the Year award.

Norman is being recognized as a LifeChanger in her community for her excellent teaching skills. In each of the grade levels she has taught at, in both elementary and secondary settings, Norman has applied a data-drive, no-nonsense approach that has led to an increase in the efficacy of her students.

Additionally, she takes the time to build relationships with students to further help them be successful in school.

Norman was nominated by her friend, Audrey Johnson.

“Mrs. Norman is an innovative educator who isn’t afraid to buck the status quo or try new instructional methods,” Johnson said.

“She has served her district for the last 21 years. It is for this reason she is a LifeChanger to so many students when it comes to shaping the lives of our future tomorrow.”

About LifeChanger of the Year

Sponsored by the National Life Group Foundation, LifeChanger of the Year recognizes and rewards the very best K-12 educators and school district employees across the United States who are making a difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence and leadership.