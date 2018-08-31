FERRIS: School rating unfair?

By Rita Cook / News Editor

FERRIS – In a recent TEA report published at TXschools.org the Ferris Independent School District didn’t do as good as it could have receiving a score of “D” in the rating system.

However, like most scoring systems the scoring procedure was not as easy to understand as it might seem.

Ferris ISD Superintendent James Hartman said, “The system scoring is incredibly complex.”

In fact, it was noted it took TEA over 100 pages in the 2018 Accountability Manual just to explain differences between one letter grade.

“We do not employ data analysts – as many large districts do,” Hartman said “so I don’t have the resources to research all of the data points used by TEA to check for validity. In our initial review, we are concerned that many of our high school career and technical education students were not accounted for properly in the College and Career Readiness portion. We are working through that data to verify.”

With 2,700 students in the Ferris ISD school district, Hartman said the A-F rating system is based predominantly on data generated by a once-per-year standardized test.

“Although TEA labels this STAAR Test as a criterion reference test, it is designed to rank order students, not assign judgments of quality.

“Additionally, this A-F system does not fully account for the varying socio-economic conditions that influence performance,” he added.

“Districts like FISD end up being held accountable for factors we do not control, specifically the economic status of our students and the lack of English as a first language.”

Also noted was Ferris has 82.2-prcent economically disadvantaged students and Hartman said, “The data from the state is clear: the higher the percentage of economically disadvantaged students-the lower the letter grade. Based on these averages, one could make the argument that FISD actually performed better than would have been predicted for a district with 82+ percent economically disadvantaged students.”

Overall, the superintendent said he does not believe a system based on a single standardized test will ever accurately compare districts with such varying and unique circumstances; especially when the current school finance system provides very inequitable levels of funding.

“Letter grades in this A-F system align with wealth and poverty, leading to wealthier schools being judged as good and poorer schools being judged as bad,” Hartman explained.

“FISD is educating a student population that is very different [than other ISDs]with a higher percentage of economically disadvantaged and limited English speaking.

“The accountability system is skewed so that districts with higher percentages of economically disadvantaged students are much more likely to receive low marks.”

While Hartman said he is not opposed to accountability systems in general, he said he does believe that each independent school district is accountable to the students and families they serve.

“In FISD we strive to be accountable daily to our kids and their parents,” he concluded.

“We are committed to providing authentic learning experiences that prepare students for life beyond high school and have dedicated additional resources in our curriculum and instruction departments to support higher quality instruction. “We are also expanding career and technical learning opportunities for our students to make them more job ready upon graduation. “Additionally, we continue to emphasize civic responsibility and a community-service mindset, so our students are prepared to assume future leadership roles in society.”