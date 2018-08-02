Ferris P&Z approves new developments

By Rita Cook – Staff Reporter

FERRIS – Ferris Planning and Zoning Commission approved several new home developments last week.

The next step will be the items presented to the Ferris City Council for final approval.

The first item was a final plat approval for the continuation and expansion of a single family residential development in the Shaw Creek Ranch division.

This final plat review is for Phase II of the project and will have three stages as part of Phase II.

The land in question consists of 67.708 acres of land and 330 residential homes west of town off of Ovilla Road.

The development will consist of phases based on local interest and housing needs.

Currently this parcel of land is single family residential and was undeveloped.

The Shaw Creek Phase I project saw its groundbreaking back in 2004 and Endeavor Wall Homes will finish the last 25 homes by October.

These homes have already been pre-sold from $215,000 to $245,000. It is not certain if Endeavor Wall Homes will be working on Phase II, but a representative for the company said regarding Phase I.

“We are looking to build a better future for Ferris and we are happy to put families in this wonderful community.”

P&Z pointed out this development, as well as the six homes part of the Crabtree addition in Ferris, meet the requirements consistent with appropriate guiding documents, compatible with the surrounding area, promoting health, safety and general welfare, facilitating infrastructure with no negative effect on natural environment and a community need.

Regarding the Crabtree addition, this development was also approved by the P & Z Board to change zoning from Multi-family residential to Planned Development 13 on property located east of N. Mabel Street and North of East 5th Street that is .0743 acres.

This addition will be for six single family lots of approximately 1,350 square feet homes, with a sale price of around $150,000.

At the upcoming P&Z Commission meeting this week, members will continue to discuss future development in the city, including the city’s Senior Center project and an update on the nursing home project.

The commission has also seen much turnover lately due to city staff changes and existing board members were hoping to find a solution and elect both a Vice Chair and a Secretary for the Type B Economic Development Corporation.