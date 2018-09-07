Ferris fire leaves family homeless

Ferris firefighters were called to the scene of a fully-engulfed fire Friday afternoon. The wooden frame house, built by the Wilson family in 1905, was located behind the EZ Mart on Baker Street. Owner Alexandria DiMellio was home alone when the fire started and asleep but woke up. The entire contents were destroyed. One dog survived, but three other pets did not. DiMellio stated on Facebook, “My child was with my mom out at lunch. We want to thank you all, this wonderful community, for all of the outreach. We are devastated. We moved into that house in 1995 and it’s made a lot of memories for us and my friends.” The cause of the fire is under investigation. A GoFundMe account has been set up at https://www.gofundme.com/help-alexandria-and-her-family.

Photo by Greg Chapman / The Ellis County Press