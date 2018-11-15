FERRIS: Average billing causes uproar

City blames billing clerk

By Rita Cook / News Editor

FERRIS – A water billing clerk at the City of Ferris was forced to resign recently when someone had to take the blame for inaccurate water billing.

It is a problem going on for some time, and in a press release last week by the city it was noted the city has been struggling with complaints about inaccurate water bills for several months.

“We were receiving complaints every month, could see why our customers were complaining, and would adjust their bills, but we couldn’t figure out how the problem occurred in the first place,” said Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan.

Jordan said the problem was finally figured out – but he blamed an employee.

In this case it was an employee, Brooke Meistrell, who it appeared was just doing what she was instructed.

Jordan said he discovered the billing error while he was reviewing a meter reading report. He noticed one of the meters wasn’t read. When he asked why, he was told no one could find the meter because it was buried. The problem wasn’t so much that the meter was buried but how the city been billing for a meter – that couldn’t be read.

When Jordan asked Ferris Finance Director Melissa Gonzalez the question, it was said she “discovered” best guess meter readings were being entered into the utility billing system for missed reads and for reads that were incorrect.

It was then Meistrell took the hit and was forced to resign Wednesday, Oct. 31 with a resignation letter she didn’t even write. Instead it was reportedly written by her supervisor, Gonzalez. Gonzalez also allegedly told Meistrell to sign it – or face possible criminal charges for averaging water bills.

On Friday, Nov. 2, Jordan put a notice on the city website stating, “Many of our water customers have had issues with their bills, and the City has identified the problem. We have taken steps to prevent inaccurate bills by making some internal changes with not only policy and protocol, but also with staff. Now that we have identified the issue, we will be conducting an audit of every account to ensure that the customer has been billed correctly.

“If the city does find a customer has been overbilled there will be a credit issued. Every Ferris water customer will also receive a letter stating the result of the audit relating to their account regardless of the audit result.

“Customers who have questions about their Ferris Water account are encouraged to call the Ferris Finance Department at 972-842-2752.”

However, at the Ferris City Council meeting Monday, Nov. 5, the matter was not closed, and more was revealed about the cryptic water bill dilemma. It was maintained during Meistrell’s confusing resignation she was simply doing the same thing when averaging the water bills as past employees were instructed to do as well.

Who would have instructed Meistrell how to average the water bills? That answer would be her supervisors. Probably Community Development Director Scott Metcalf – and possibly Jordan, Gonzalez or Assistant Finance Director Monica Lemon.

Several councilmembers and audience members confirmed that in multiple 2019 budget council meeting discussions concerning the need for new water meters, they heard Metcalf and Jordan both state that water bill averaging was a common practice.

During Monday’s City Council Executive Session, council discussed the utility billing procedures with the idea council would be adamant about getting to the bottom of the resignation and water bill dilemma.

The conclusion – council ordered Jordan to reinstate Meistrell with all missed back pay.

When the city manager set up a meeting with her the following day, Meistrell arrived at City Hall with Councilmember Clayton Hunter, who agreed to sit in the meeting with her.

Jordan refused to allow Hunter in the meeting according to a source, and had City Secretary Callie Green sit in instead.

According to Meistrell, Jordan requested she sign a non-disclosure agreement on the condition that if she came back to work, she would be forbidden to make public the circumstances of what had happened. Meistrell refused to sign the agreement under any circumstances.

On Thursday, Nov. 8, Meistrell said she returned to City Hall to hand in her own resignation letter that she had written, and stated she would only return to her job if Assistant Finance Director Lemon were fired.

For Ferris residents, they might have noticed on the city website there was a notice about late fees being waived for November regarding water bills.

“We would like to make our customers aware that the November water bills were unfortunately sent out late this month,” it read. “We understand this may cause some difficulty for our customers to pay their bill on time. To help eliminate any issues, late fees will not be charged for the month of November. Delinquent accounts may still be subject to disconnection on November 26, 2018.”