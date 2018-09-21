Fall Lecture Series to begin at E.M. Gilliam Memorial Library

WILMER – The E.M. Gilliam Memorial Library of Wilmer invites the public to its 2018 Chautauqua Fall Lecture “Diamond In Dallas – The Dallas Arboretum.”

The speaker is Nancy Nance of the Arboretum’s Speakers Bureau. This program was requested by citizens of Southeastern Dallas County.

Nance will present an illustrated introduction the beautiful gardens and lush lawns of the Arboretum that lies along the shores of White Rock Lake.

She will also describe the history of the gardens and the historic DeGolyer home, along with current events that make the Dallas Arboretum an ever-changing place to visit and enjoy.

Nance’s interest in horticulture has grown over the years. Due her love of gardening she took courses eventually leading to her certification as a Dallas County Master Gardener.

She has been instrumental in programming at the newest garden, “A Tasteful Place.”

Nance will invite questions about all phases of gardening from the audience.

The program will be at the Wilmer Community Center, 101 Davidson Plaza, Tuesday Sept. 25, at 7 p.m.

The center is located across from the new Police Station, behind the Library.

The program is free to all, and refreshments are always served.