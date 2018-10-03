RICK MANNING: Rule of the Democratic mob

The Senate confirmation process of Judge Brett Kavanaugh showed America the bared teeth of the new Democrat socialist movement.

Unhinged protestors with blood stained crotches disrupting Senate proceedings were disturbing enough, but the acceptance and affirmation of those who either currently or have in the past held power is particularly shocking.

Moderate Republican Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was uncharacteristically blunt when he indicted Senate Judiciary Committee Democrats saying, “Boy, you all want power. God, I hope you never get it. I hope the American people can see through this sham. That you knew about it and you held it. You had no intention of protecting Dr. Ford; none. She’s as much of a victim you (Kavanaugh) are.”

In one brief moment, the entire Democrat Socialist left was exposed. A power desperate mob willing to destroy anyone or thing in their paths. The unmasked evil of the violent Antifa mobs dressed up in suits and dresses and posing as respectable members of the Senate demanding that an uncorroborated accuser not have her past or even present examined, while pouring over the three-and-a-half decade old yearbook of the accused.

The mob’s demand that the accuser be believed in spite of the fact that every shred of evidence indicates that her memory is wrong with multiple people named in the complaint saying it just didn’t happen. Meanwhile this demand to automatically believe the accuser, throws the core American presumption of innocence for the accused and due process away like a used tissue.

And like a child throwing a grocery store temper tantrum demanding that mommy kill the store clerk, the left has gone nuclear with not so veiled attacks on Senator Graham, and the doxing of Graham and fellow Senators Lee and Hatch from someone with a House of Representatives email address is just the start of an intensifying attack from the legitimized Democrat Ambush Machine.

Ever since violence against Trump supporters was supported by local officials in cities like San Jose, Calif. as legitimate, followed by the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise by a Bernie Sanders supporter and the subsequent violent attack on Senator Rand Paul, it has been clear that the left will stop at nothing to intimidate their enemies.

What is different is that the Democratic party elected officials are now effectively sanctioning the violence through their rhetoric and acceptance of this radical mob as their grassroots constituency.

Now, Senator Jeff Flake and others within the GOP have succeeded in forcing one last act of responding to the demands of the mob by invoking another one-week delay so the President can tell the FBI to re-open the investigation for a short, pre-determined amount of time.

It will not satisfy the Democrats or the mob as proven by subsequent announcements by red state Senators Donnelly and Tester that they will vote no on Kavanaugh. Flake should know that Neville Chamberlain tried appeasement and proved, there is no assuaging a mass political mob determined to impose their will on others. The mob leaves you only two options – stand up to it or surrender.

In the week ahead, it can be predicted with reasonable certainty that more Senators, House members, staffers and Kavanaugh supporters will be threatened, accosted and abused. It can be reasonably predicted that Senate Democrats will continue playing victim to their fundraising audience ratcheting up the tension amongst their mentally unstable minority gang, and nothing will change.

Chuck Schumer will still be demanding that the nomination be sent back to Committee for the further questioning of witnesses, and the uncorroborated charges will still be uncorroborated. Because this isn’t about the charges, it is about destroying Brett Kavanaugh’s ability to function on the Supreme Court. It isn’t about Christine Ford, it is about Donald Trump’s ability to choose an extremely well qualified person to become a Supreme Court Justice. It isn’t about the rule of law, it is about raw power.

The political violence and Democrat refusal to accept the outcome of an election is eerily similar to past Democrats willingness to fire on Fort Sumter rather than accept Lincoln’s election.

And the more the Republicans give in to the Democrat/Antifa mob, the more it demands until capitulation becomes the only answer.

When the vote for the Kavanaugh confirmation occurs, much more is at stake for America than a single Supreme Court nominee, because if the emboldened mob wins, America herself is in danger of being consumed by it.

Rick Manning is president of Americans for Limited Government.