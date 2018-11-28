RICK MANNING: Mueller fails to investigate real 2016 foreign collusion

If history is written by honest men and women, Robert Mueller’s, Inspector Clouseau-like investigation into the 2016 Trump campaign for President will go down as one of the darkest moments in history as the conflicted former FBI Director’s focus has been more concerned with protecting the FBI that he loves than our nation. Somehow Mueller to date could not see the collusion between foreign intelligence agencies, the FBI, Department of Justice, the Democratic National Committee, their law firm Perkins Coie, and the Clinton campaign, instead choosing to focus his very small magnifying glass on a couple of low level campaign aides who the Clinton cabal appears attempted to set up in an attempt to take down the Trump campaign and then after the election, the President himself.

As the left-wing press eagerly awaits the release of Mueller’s report, the truth of his failure to investigate the criminal politicization of our nation’s intelligence services is the only important indictment that is produced. An unfortunate indictment of Mueller himself where his failure to honestly perform his duties will forever ruin his personal legacy, but more importantly, will leave an indelible stain on the credibility of our vital intelligence and federal law enforcement agencies that will take a generation to blot out.

President of Americans for Limited Government and Americans for Limited Government Foundation