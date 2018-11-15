LETTER TO THE EDITOR (November 15, 2018)

Man’s ungodliness reared its head once again last week in California. At the same place, two good lawmen rushed in trying to stop it – one lost his life in the effort.

The Sheriff described the scene inside the club as “horrific,” and that there was blood everywhere.

The blood of man was first spilt when Cain murdered his brother Abel. After the murder, God confronted Cain, and told him, “the voice of thy brother’s blood crieth unto me from the ground.”

Now America has gotten so wicked that spilling of innocent human blood daily means nothing!

But rest assured, the spilt blood of the thousands of unborn murdered daily, and that of the many others killed every day in this country, is crying to God.

Unfortunately for America, our government has banned God and the Word of God from our schools. God’s Ten Commandments cannot be posted in federal, state, and local government buildings.

All these rulings are in direct disobedience of God’s commands and against our Constitution. The U.S. Supreme Court has gone where it was forbidden to go in our Constitution.

God said, “He that smitheth a man, so that he die, shall be surely put to death.”

This meant, and it still means, that if one murders an innocent human being, they are to be executed.

So the ungodly Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade has made those obtaining abortions, and those doing the procedure, murderers, while they are thinking that they are not.

America has gotten so ungodly and crazy, that our former president, beloved by many, said, “We are truly grateful to you. Thank you, Planned Parenthood. God bless you. And, “God bless America.”

Yes, God is going to judge America. – Manuel Ybarra, Jr., Coalgate, OK