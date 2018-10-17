DONALD WILFONG: Yes, the Democratic mob is real

Yes, the Democratic mob exists, and it is very real. It is a faction that aims disrupt to our representative government in an uncivilized manner. They are the reason for the Justice Brett Kavanaugh outrage, the senseless attack of the GOP’s charity baseball team last year, and Senator Rand Paul’s (R-Ky.) wife Kelley sleeping with a loaded gun on her bedside table.

The mob is real and while Democrats and the mainstream media try to avoid this fact, it is something that Republicans should label for what it is. It has no place in our republic.

In an interview at Oxford, England, Hillary Clinton urged Democrats across America to be more uncivil and hostile towards Republicans across America, it is clear there is a real threat. While some news organizations will laugh and poke fun at the word “mob”, I ask, what better word is there to describe it? Webster’s Dictionary describes a mob as “a large crowd of people, especially one that is disorderly and intent on causing trouble or violence.”

The three key components to describe a mob are there being a large crowd, disorderly, and violent. Were the people outside the Capitol and Supreme Court large in size? Yes, in fact liberal media outlets have boasted about how many activists they were able to assemble to protest the confirmation process of now Justice Kavanaugh. The Wall Street Journal on Oct. 6, reports hundreds of protesters gathered outside of the Supreme Court and the Capitol.

Were the large crowds disorderly? Yes. Recently Senator Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.) was bombarded in the Senate elevator by protesters. They forced open the doors to the elevator and trapped Senator Flake in to hear their story. A few days later, people followed Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) from her office to an elevator shouting, screaming and yelling to her in a desperate attempt to force her to change her mind on her vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Luckily for Republicans everywhere Susan Collins was brave enough to stand up to the mob and continue her support for Justice Kavanaugh.

That leaves the third requirement, were the large disorderly crowds violent? Absolutely. The large crowds tried to break down the 17 feet tall, 13-ton, solid bronze doors of the Supreme Court, which have not been opened since 2010. The ones who were not pounding a solid bronze door waited near the road on which Justice Kavanaugh traveled to yell and scream at him and family as they rode by. Others, who supported the nomination and confirmation of Justice Kavanaugh were spat on, had things thrown at them, cursed at, degraded, and had signs ripped from their grasp. This all happened in a matter of hours and was truly violent.

The mob was not confined to the D.C. area, young conservative students were assaulted all week by the angry “democratic” mob. On Oct. 3, The Young Conservatives of Texas at the University of Texas, Austin were holding a rally in support on Justice Kavanaugh while over 150 liberal students gathered to protest against them. A few turned violent and ripped pro-Kavanaugh signs from their hands before destroying the signs right in-front of the very people who worked so hard to create them.

The mob even spread to Stanford University, where Susan Rice’s conservative son and leader of Stanford’s College Republicans, John David Rice-Cameron, was assaulted on Oct. 9 by a fellow student. Essentially, John Davis Rice-Cameron was assaulted for his pro-Kavanaugh stance and voicing his opinion in an open, public space. Rightfully so, John David Rice-Cameron will be pressing charges against his assailant.

Despite all of this blatant violence and disorder, CNN anchors Don Lemon and Brooke Baldwin have claimed that these are absolutely not mobs and instead just individual’s exercising their “constitutional rights.” Unfortunately, the Constitution does not provide grounds for large groups to attack innocent people for disagreeing with their political views. That is mob violence.

By all standards of the definition of the word “mob,” the actions put on display throughout the Kavanaugh confirmation process and beyond are deserving of the mob label. These weren’t normal protesters, this was a large crowd of individuals who exhibited unruly, disorderly, and violent behavior. While the left may choose to reject this title, the American people should call it what it is, an angry mob.

Donald Wilfong is the development officer at Americans for Limited Government.