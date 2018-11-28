ECP unveiling new website/features

By Rita Cook / News Editor

FERRIS – The Ellis County Press is unveiling a new look for its website on Dec. 6.

While readers can still go online and read articles that appear exclusively on the website, the entire newspaper will also now be online.

This means if readers prefer electronic to print, they can purchase a subscription to the newspaper strictly to be delivered and read via electronic means.

“We are updating the newspaper, so readers have an opportunity to read the news in whatever method that is easier,” said publisher Charles Hatfield.

“Readers to the website will find it easier now to find old articles that have been archived over the years.

“Readers can type in a word and find articles relating to that topic. Also, you can put in a name of a person or even the reporter who filed the story,” Hatfield explained.

Other tweaks to enhance the reader experience include a new navigation bar and a better photo gallery, which will also allow for photographs to be purchased from the newspaper.

During the transition, ECP will also be posting and reporting late breaking news in the area on the website as well as offering the company’s video facility for commercials and other broadcasting needs.

There will also be a weekly roundup of stories in the newspaper live from The Ellis County Press newsroom. With a culmination of years behind and in front of the camera, the “Ellis County Review” with Rita Cook, showcasing late breaking news, updates from weekly news stories, travel experiences and even auto reviews and information.

Hatfield said he was excited the new website and the production facility located at The Ellis County Press offices will make news gathering and reporting in Ellis County much more efficient overall.

The challenge to get the website up and running was always a matter of tech support, to that end Hatfield ended up going with a company called EType Services, a company specializing in web hosting for hundreds of newspapers around the United States.

“My regret is we did not do this sooner,” Hatfield concluded.

“We are happy the new website and all it offers will give readers up-to-date and breaking news offering a more enhanced experience.”