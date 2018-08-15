ECARC Fall 2018 entry level licensing course set

“Technician Class” licensing course will help any interested person acquire an FCC license to operate their own amateur radio station (and Morse code is currently NOT a requirement).

This course consists of instruction based on the course’s textbook, videos, and demos for 8 consecutive Tuesday evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 4 at a Waxahachie location.

Costs for this course are the textbook ($20 to $30) and to take the test ($14 to $15) to get your combination station/operator FCC “Technician Class” license.

Anyone may reserve a place in this course by sending an email to k5eis@yahoo.com