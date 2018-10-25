Early voting ends Nov. 2

Before you go vote, know the ground rules



Leave your campaign T-shirts and other election paraphernalia at home when you go to vote.

It’s one of the lesser-known ground rules you should know during early voting. It runs through Nov. 2, and Election Day is Nov. 6.

Wearing political T-shirts, buttons, hats or other apparel is illegal and punishable by a Class C misdemeanor. The clerk or judge can ask voters to turn their political T-shirts inside out, cover them up or leave the polling place if they don’t comply.

Voters may bring written or typed materials to help them cast their ballots, such as a list of candidates. However, if they use the list to show others their selections within 100 feet of the polling place, that is punishable as a misdemeanor.

Firearms are also prohibited at polling places, except for peace officers — whether they are on or off duty.

Attorney General Ken Paxton issued an opinion this year allowing election judges licensed to carry a firearm can do so during the performance of their official duties. Election judges are required by law to “preserve order” and “prevent breaches of the peace” at polling places.

The secretary of state’s office lists general guidance for voters on its website, www.sos.state.tx.us.

The state recommends voters visit votetexas.gov to see the types of photo IDs they can bring to the polls and what they should bring if they can’t reasonably obtain one of the seven approved forms of photo ID.

What you can’t do

Here are the rules for voting as described in the Texas Election Code, including what you aren’t allowed to wear, say or do at polling places, and the consequences of breaking the rules.

Third-degree felony

• Going to a polling place for any purpose other than to vote, or talking to anyone about how others voted.

Class B misdemeanor

• Telling people at a polling place – either by speaking, signing or gesturing – how you are going to vote or how you’d like them to vote.

Class C misdemeanor

• Posting, using or distributing political signs or promotions within 100 feet of a polling place during voting.

• Using a loudspeaker or other voice-amplifying device to make a political speech or promote a candidate or political party within 1,000 feet of a polling place during voting.

• Wearing a badge, tag or other emblem relating to a political party or candidate within 100 feet of a polling place, including T-shirts and hats.

Not illegal, but prohibited

• Using a cellphone or other wireless communication device within 100 feet of a polling place.