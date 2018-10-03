DSP Trooper injured

ITALY – Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a one vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on IH35E, approximately two miles south of Forreston in Ellis County.

Preliminary investigation indicated Italy Police Lieutenant Guy Saxon, 40 of Italy, had been notified of debris on the interstate in the northbound lanes.

Saxton located the debris, stopped the patrol vehicle on the right shoulder and activated the emergency lights to warn oncoming traffic. Traffic was slowing for the officer, who was in the process of removing the debris from the interstate.

A driver of a white 2001 Dodge Ram pickup, Austin Honeycutt, 21, of Brandon went into a side skid and struck Saxton.

He was transported to Dallas Methodist Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.