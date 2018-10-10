Culpepper & Merryweather Circus plays to packed tents in Ferris

FERRIS – Sponsored by the Ferris Chamber of Commerce, the Culpepper & Merryweather Circus thrilled a nearly sold-out crowd Monday night with two performances in Mutz Park in Ferris.

Based in Hugo, Okla., the circus group set up camp Sunday night and raised the one-ring, big top circus tent Monday morning, to the delight of several spectators. Those in attendance had the opportunity to see performing jungle cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Trey Keyt. Early morning showers did not dampen the enthusiasm of circus goers.

C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment. Performers brught the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance. This year’s lineup included an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexibility to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family.

All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, Calif.