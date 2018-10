AVALON – Several people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision Friday night in Ellis County near Avalon, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:25 p.m. at FM 55 and Old Blooming Grove Road in Avalon.

Video from the scene shows the vehicles were pickups.

A number of passengers were taken to hospitals by ambulance or air ambulance, Texas Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Sara Warren said.

Their conditions were unknown.