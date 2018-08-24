Trending
The Ellis County Press
Wilmer mayor thanks “Back to School Rally” sponsors

Community

We could not have done it without the following:

 

Liberty Crossing Apartments

Red Neck Diesel

My Mutual Freedom

Stand 4 Sisterhood

Saving Jeremiah

Wilmer Shell Gas Station

Wilmer Chevron Gas Station

Loves Gas Station

Sprouts Farmers Market

Ace Hardware

Yes Communities

Wilmer Hutchins Alumni

Cactus Environmental

United Champion Christian Center

Linebarger Attorneys at Law

Praise Fellowship Church

Salt Radio

Niagara Water

Hope WC

NAACP

Dallas I.S.D. parent partnership

Help Studio

Pat Hartwell

Metro PCS

Trenette Wilson Enterprise

My. Zion Baptist Church

Lisa Augustus

The Ellis County Press

