Wilmer mayor thanks “Back to School Rally” sponsors

We could not have done it without the following:
Liberty Crossing Apartments
Red Neck Diesel
My Mutual Freedom
Stand 4 Sisterhood
Saving Jeremiah
Wilmer Shell Gas Station
Wilmer Chevron Gas Station
Loves Gas Station
Sprouts Farmers Market
Ace Hardware
Yes Communities
Wilmer Hutchins Alumni
Cactus Environmental
United Champion Christian Center
Linebarger Attorneys at Law
Praise Fellowship Church
Salt Radio
Niagara Water
Hope WC
NAACP
Dallas I.S.D. parent partnership
Help Studio
Pat Hartwell
Metro PCS
Trenette Wilson Enterprise
My. Zion Baptist Church
Lisa Augustus
The Ellis County Press