Torrential rains cause flooding

Red Oak Creek overflowed its banks early Saturday morning

By Steve Patterson / The Ellis County Press

ELLIS COUNTY – Following torrential rains, wide spread flooding occurred in the communities of Ovilla, Oak Leaf, Red Oak, Palmer, Waxahachie and points east as it flows into the Trinity River.

Data collected using Doppler radar polarimeteric technology estimate a large pocket of 6-8 inches of rain moved through Friday evening into early Saturday morning.

Red Oak Creek starts near Cedar Hill and one of the major issues was the estimated 6+ inch rainfall started just west of Cedar Hill in Southwestern Dallas County moved through Ellis County.

Eventually the heavy run off, west of Ellis County, flowed into Ellis County and with hours of heavy rains in Ellis County, it took little time for the normally passive small creek to over flow its banks and become a raging and life threatening flooding event.

Many families in Ovilla, Oak Leaf, Red Oak, Waxahachie, Palmer and points east were hit hard by the flooding.

Houses, personal property, vehicles, machinery, shops, barns, pets and livestock were not spared.

Households away from the creek were also effected due to the heavy rains.

Many homes in these areas had minor flood damage as water seeped though doors and windows damaging carpet, floors and walls.

In some places, Red Oak Creek spread hundreds of yards wide carrying trees, logs, hay bales and sadly, personal belongings down stream.

Large trees, logs and even six 1,200+ pound round hay bales litter the roadway, some a hundred yards away from the normal creek channel.

Soil and rock has been eroded away at both ends of the bridge exposing the concrete support pillars, guard rails have been bent and ripped out of the ground and large chunks of pavement have been torn off causing TXDOT to close the bridge at this location and likely for quite some time.

The South bound frontage road bridge also was closed, but did not seem to suffer as much physical.

The City of Oak Leaf requested assistance from Texas Civil Defense to provide a guard presence in Oak Leaf due to massive flooding in certain areas.

The county increased patrols in the area, but was not able to station officers in the flooded neighborhood to prevent looting and unscrupulous contractors.

Command Sergeant Major Mark Bounds coordinated the effort, along with 1SG Steven Domkowski, SFC Tony Garcia, SSG Chris.

“Thanks to Col. B.J. Bounds for joining us on Sunday after work.

“The flash floods were absolutely devastating. Almost all affected homes lost everything, many are a complete loss and will have to be torn down and rebuilt completely.

“CSM Mark Bounds and I even got to ‘spend time’ with the Sheriff’s office in an armed standoff which luckily resulted in no loss of life,” said Domkowski.