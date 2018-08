WAXAHACHIE – An “Introduction to Urban Forestry” will be presented Monday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, Family Life Center Gathering Room, 505 W. Marvin Ave. in Waxahachie.

The speaker will be Mike Sills, Dallas Region Urban Forester with the Texas A&M Forest Service.

This program is free and open to the public.

For more information, call the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension at 972-825-5175 or email: information@itmnc.com.