FERRIS SENIOR CENTER: November 5 – 9, 2018

By Sammyie Lee Wickliffe

Monday, November 5

It was so good to be back at work and to see each one of you.

We were sorry to learn that Judy Harris is in ICU at the hospital. Judy, hurry and get well.

We were glad to have Sandra Weimer back with us today. We have been missing you, Sandra.

Friday, November 9

Joice Price is having tests made today. We wish you good luck – we miss you.

Hollis Ragland we miss you – hurry and get well.

We were sorry to learn of the death of Randy Willis. Our condolences to the family.

LUNCH MENU (Subject to change)

Monday, November 19

Pinto bean casserole, slaw, cornbread and dessert.

Tuesday, November 20

Cabbage casserole, corn, salad, cornbread and dessert.

Wednesday, November 21

Barbecue sausage, baked beans, creamed potatoes, slaw, bread and dessert.