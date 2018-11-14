FERRIS PUBLIC LIBRARY: More than books (November 15, 2018)

By Kathy Harrington

The Ferris Public Library is happy to introduce our two new part-time clerks, Alejandra Pozo and Aurora Ramirez. Both live in Ferris so many of you might already know one or the other. I feel they will be a tremendous asset to the library and the City of Ferris.

Now that the library is fully staffed, we are planning adult crafting programs, formal computer classes, and additional children’s events. We are scheduling a Movie Matinee for Nov. 20, and organizing a Christmas show for Saturday, Dec. 15. To keep up with the latest events at the Ferris Public Library visit our Facebook page and become a fan!

After-school Game Time is held each Tuesday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Children and teens, ages 7 to 17, are invited to enjoy Wii and PS4 gaming in the Aubrey Trussell Memorial Meeting Room played on large screens. Children ages 10 and under must be accompanied by an adult.

Story Time is presented every Wednesday at 11 a.m. Pre-school children and their caregivers are treated to stories and can participate in an activity afterwards. Refreshments are served and the children may choose a toy from the Treasure Chest before leaving.

New Books: “Holy Ghost” by John Sandford, “Safe and Sound” by Fern Michaels, “The Sinners” by Ace Atkins, “Our House” by Louise Candish, “Healing the Soul of a Woman” (Dewey 248) by Joyce Meyer, “Accessory to War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics and the Military” (Dewey 358) by Neil deGrasse Tyson, and “The Instant Pot Bible” (Dewey 641) by Bruce Weinstein.