Czech Heritage Day Celebration Oct. 28

DALLAS – Members of the Czech community will be celebrating the 100th anniversary of the founding of Czechoslovakia on Oct. 28.

Presented by The American Czech Culture Society and its Member Societies Spjst, Sokol, Wfla, Kjt, Kjzt, Rvos, and Vaclav Havel Czech School of Dallas

The event will be held at Sokol Dallas, 7448 Greenville Ave. in Dallas from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission is $5 per person (no charge for children ages 16 and under).

“Wear your kroj and get in free!”

Entertainment all day begins with the opening ceremonies at 11 a.m. with Dallas Czech Orchestra.

Afternoon program will include parade of Kroj, dancers and more.

For more information, contact Bob Podhrasky: pod@att.net