With heavy rain in the immediate forecast, Red Oak ISD administrators and faculty moved the 2018 Homecoming Coronation to the Friday Pep Rally inside the ROHS Competition Gym, which turned out to be a great decision. With the Mighty Hawks Band playing, the ROHS cheerleaders cheering and stunting and the ROHS drill team dancing, the 2018 Homecoming Court took their place on the gym floor.

Photography by Steve Patterson / Moving Pictures