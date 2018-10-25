City of Lancaster loves Carl Sherman

By Rita Cook / News Editor

LANCASTER – The City Council in Lancaster gave a unanimous nod to State Representative Elect District 109 Carl Sherman, welcoming him to have his State Representative office located at the city’s Visitors Center and State Auxiliary Museum located at 103 N. Dallas Avenue.

The office location will be confirmed after the November election upon Sherman’s confirmation he has secured the District 109 seat come January 2019.

At the city council meeting last week Lancaster City Manager Opal Mauldin-Jones explained the city’s offering of the office space to Sherman explaining “By having our state representative elect choose to locate in Lancaster this will add visibility as well as promotion and additional traffic that will be coming into our community. And, as you already know we have always had the support of our state representative and this just continues and furthers that relationship.”

Before the vote several council members spoke about the District 109 relocation of its office from DeSoto into Lancaster.

“This will be a great thing to have our state representative right in our advantage,” said councilmember Nina Morris. “I think this is a true shining star moment for the entire city. I am honored and humbled to have our newly elect representative from district 109 to be with us.”

Another councilmember said he liked the idea because he wanted to see some activity downtown and show there is a diamond in the rough.

Lancaster Clyde Hairston agreed this is a positive opportunity for Lancaster “and it is going to create not just people coming to your office, but also to the museum and I think it is really a plus,” Hairston said.

Sherman was being courted by several cities, specifically Cedar Hill and Lancaster.

The District 109 office has been in DeSoto for many years, DeSoto Mayor Curtistene McCowan said “As Mayor, Carl Sherman served the people of DeSoto for many years. But as the incoming Texas State Representative for District 109 he will serve a much broader constituency over a wider area and will have new logistical, financial and operational factors to consider. His challenge will be to take all of these new dynamics into account and come up with the best way to serve the residents of his district, and we absolutely wish him well!”

At the Lancaster city council meeting Sherman addressed council and said “Certainly, the city of Lancaster is a beacon in the Best Southwest and I say that as a former Mayor of DeSoto and a former city manager of Ferris and Hutchins.”

For over a quarter of a century the district 109 office has been in the All-American City of DeSoto, but Sherman said, “it is time for change.”

He explained there were 10 factors weighed when making the final decision of where to office including business and government environment, cost, quality of life in the community, transportation, the quality of site location, culture, accessibility, security, infrastructure and quality growth material.

Sherman said each city had its plus and minus points. Regarding the city of Cedar Hill, “That city did its utmost to accommodate all my needs,” Sherman said. “But Cedar Hill is the furthest west in my district and might not be convenient for all my constituents.”

At the end of the day what Lancaster had to offer was what Sherman felt would be best for the entire district.

“Lancaster is centrally located, and I think our future will be bright,” Sherman concluded. “And as for DeSoto – I love DeSoto and DeSoto loves me, but there was no room in the DeSoto Municipal building for me to office. This is a landmark decision for Lancaster. I feel like this move is pivotal for Lancaster going in a different direction.”