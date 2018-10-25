City of Hutchins changes paper of record after 15 Years

By Rita Cook / News Editor

HUTCHINS – The City of Hutchins City Council voted last week to remove The Ellis County Press as the official paper of record. The move came when the city recently hired a new city secretary.

The council vote was unanimous, and The Ellis County Press Publisher Charles Hatfield said it was definitely a surprising move.

The Ellis County Press has been the paper of record for the City of Hutchins for more than 15 years.

Hutchins Mayor Mario Vasquez did not return phone calls by press time for this article, but he did tell Hatfield last week council went with another newspaper because there was an official pubic notice not able to meet a routine deadline in the weekly paper.

He said the cost was roughly $3,000 to run the notice in The Dallas Morning News.

“The city should have kept us and used the alternate paper as a backup when the City Secretary is not able to meet deadlines,” Hatfield said.

The city of Hutchins sent out bids for the paper of record and later staff indicated The Ellis County Press did not return emails to take part in the bidding process.

Hatfield said he did return the email, and was concerned no one called him from the city to follow up.

“No one from the city called me to find out why they had not received my bid even though we have been working with the city for more than 15 years,” Hatfield said.

The incoming paper of record publishes more than once a week and staff indicated this will “greatly benefit city staff and provide flexibility when preparing for city council, planning and zoning commission meetings and other meetings required to publish legal notices in a timely manner.”

Hutchins City Manager Trudy Lewis said in an email response, “I can’t speak for council members as to why they voted the way that they did but can confirm that the resolution was passed unanimously.”

Lewis did say last week after the change that The Ellis County Press can always try again next year to take back the official paper of record status.