Circus coming to Ferris Oct. 8

By Sheila Hatfield / The Ellis County Press

FERRIS – The Ferris Chamber of Commerce has begun the planning to bring a circus to Ferris.

Ferris City Manager Bill Jordan presented the idea to the Ferris City Council for approval at its meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 4.

“It will be a big top circus to be held at Mutz Park behind the outfield fence (in the) south,” said Jordan.

Councilwoman Sherie Chapman was concerned about the liability to the city and asked, ”What if someone is injured? Do we have a policy for that?”

“We will work with the chamber and circus to make sure that,” said Jordan, who explained the city has liability to cover if someone should slip and fall.

“I feel comfortable we can hold this event.”

“I appreciate the monologue, but you didn’t answer my question – what if someone falls on a ride and dies?” said Chapman.

Jordan said there would be no rides, and he would make sure the circus would provide the insurance up front. A motion was made to approve the use of the property contingent on if the details of the insurance and a contract addressing any damage was completed.

Jordan said he would work with the city attorney to draw up a contract and it passed 4-1, with Chapman saying she would rather wait until they had proof of insurance.

The circus will be presented by Culpeper, Merriwether, two shows under the big-top tent on Monday, Oct. 8.