FERRIS – Culpepper & Merriweather Circus, America’s Favorite Big Top Circus is coming to Ferris on Monday, Oct. 8.

Sponsorsed by the Ferris Chamber of Commerce, the authentic one-ring, big top circus will be held at Mutz Park (behind ball fields) located at 201 E. 10th St.

Now in its 33rd edition, C&M Circus has become internationally known for quality family entertainment.

Bring your friends and family out circus morning to watch as a familiar place in your town is transformed into a bustling Circus City.

Activity swirls around the grounds as animals are unloaded, the Big Top is erected, and rigging is prepared for performances later in the day. Enjoy the magic and tradition of the American Circus with your family and create memories to last a lifetime. Between 9:30 and 10:00 a.m. come

watch the raising of the Big Top, then stay for the FREE Tour.

This presentation offers a unique face-to-face opportunity for families, schools, and interested community members to meet and learn all about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus family and includes a walking tour of the circus grounds. Learn interesting facts about our performers, the history of our show and the different species of animals in our Circus Family.

In this presentation we will also address topics such as hygiene, grooming and the veterinary care all of our animals receive. In recent years the Tent Raising and Morning Tour has become a popular program for families and interested community members. It is presented in a way everyone, young and old can learn many interesting facts about the Culpepper & Merriweather Circus Family.

On circus day, performers bring the magic of the circus to life in each 90-minute performance.

This year’s lineup includes an All-Star group of performers and entertainers that include: Miss Simone and her breath taking single trapeze, Miss Paulina’s proud “Big & Little” prancing ponies, The Arlise Troupe on their wild and crazy unicycles, Natalie’s American Eskimo Escapades, Miss Georgia displaying flexability to the extreme and for the first time, the Wheel of Destiny & Tight Rope by The Perez Family.

But, lets not forget our favorite performing Jungle Cats, Soloman, Delilah & Francis, presented by Mr. Trey Key, that will certainly have you on the edge of your seats!

All accompanied by original music composed by the talented, Matt Margucci from Los Angeles, Calif.

Circus performers are sure to amaze, delight and entertain the audience members of all ages beyond your wildest imagination. The costumes alone are certainly of Las Vegas quality.

For more information visit our FaceBook page with videos, photos and comments from past sponsors and patrons. For a direct link you can go to www.cmcircus.com and click on the FaceBook link.

SAVE MONEY by purchasing your tickets in advance at the following locations: The Ellis County Press, C & M Business Services, and Mi Tienda Carniceria & Cafe.

Advance tickets are $10 for adults and $7for seniors (65 and over) and children ages 2 to 12, children under 2 are always free.

On show day tickets will be $13 for adults and $8 for seniors and children.

Reserve your tickets early and save.

For more information or to reserve discount tickets call 866 BIG TOP 6.

Reservations will be available even on show day but, only at this number till 4 p.m. Monday-Friday.