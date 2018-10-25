26th Ellis County Life Chain to be held Sunday, Oct. 28.

This is a Christian prayer event for all denominations of Christian pro-life persons in Ellis County. Meet at the front parking lot of the Coleman Junior High School, 1000 Hwy 77/Ferris Avenue in Waxahachie at 2:15 p.m..

Participants will display only Life Chain signs with slogans like, Jesus Heals and Forgives, Adoption, a Better Option and Abortion Kills Children while they pray silently on the public sidewalks along Ferris Avenue.

Purpose of Life Chain is one hour of silent Christian prayer to end abortion. It is a national, Christian, pro-life event. We will pray from 2:30 until 3:30 p.m. on the public sidewalks of Ferris Avenue. Life Chain is legal, peaceful and prayerful. See more information at www.lifechain.net