2018 FERRIS PIONEER OF THE YEAR: Virginia January

Virginia January was born in Limestone County. Her parents, Ruby and Oscar Brown, were sharecropping farmers.

Virginia was a raised a country girl, and to her were born two sons and two daughters, all in or near Axtell in McLennan County, Texas where she lived until moving to Dallas.

Her extended family now includes nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

She worked in retail most of her adult life. After “retiring” from working for others, she and her dear friend Judy Williams decided to go into business for themselves.

After looking for a location for many long months, one day Judy called Virginia and said “I think I have found the perfect place for our antique shop.”

Virginia says that as soon as she turned the corner, she fell in love with the location – and the charming little cottage that rested on the site.

That location was at 315 West 6h Street in Ferris. The two budding entrepreneurs closed on the property the very same day, and The Ivy Cottage was born.

Twenty-five years later, Virginia still operates The Ivy Cottage, occasionally with the help of dear friends when the activities of her active family, especially her great-grandchildren, require her presence.

Virginia moved her residence to Ferris 11 years ago, and since then, she has added participation in various Ferris organizations to her already busy schedule.

She served three terms as President of the Ferris Downtown Association, as well as stints on the Main Street Board, Christmas on the Square, 4B Board and Ferris Housing Authority.

Through her business and her civic activities, Virginia has formed many long-lasting friendships.

Virginia says “Being a part of Ferris has been a very enjoyable experience. God Bless Ferris.”