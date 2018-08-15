2 car collision claims life

By Rita Cook / Staff Writer

RED OAK – A male driver taken by CareFlite Air Ambulance to Methodist Central Hospital late last week was pronounced dead over the weekend.

The driver was identified as 24-year-old, Samuel L Baptiste of Red Oak.

Last week at around 10:08 a.m., dispatchers at the Northern Ellis Emergency Dispatch Center were notified by a Red Oak Independent School District police officer of a fatal major accident in the 1500 block of E. Ovilla Road (FM 664).

The I.S.D. police officer advised two vehicles were involved in the serious accident.

The accident appeared to be a head-on collision and dispatchers notified personnel heading to the scene the drivers of both vehicles looked to be injured.

Red Oak police and fire personnel were immediately dispatched to the scene and dispatchers also advised Ferris police and fire personnel were already on the scene assisting with the accident.

When Red Oak police personnel arrived on the scene and began their investigation, they confirmed there were two vehicles involved in the car crash and both vehicles had sustained heavy front-end damage.

24-year-old Mariah Nicole Hope of Red Oak, was the driver in the second car. She was transported by AMR ground ambulance to Methodist Hospital Dallas for her injuries.

Red Oak Police Chief Garland Wolf said his department was expecting a preliminary report determining if the accident was the cause of death or contributing factors were existing health issues.

No additional information is forthcoming at this time and Red Oak Police said the accident was still under investigation.