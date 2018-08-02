2 Back-to-School fair & rallys this Saturday

By Rita Cook – Staff Reporter

FERRIS – With schools gearing up for the new 2018/2019 school year season, cities around the area are hosting back-to-school fairs and rallys to make sure children have the supplies and clothes they need to have a positive new school year.

Ferris’s Back-to-School Fair and Car show will be Saturday, Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Ferris High School, and the fair is free.

There will be food trucks, music, live entertainment, bounce houses, face painting and retail booths indoors and outdoors. There will be $10 immunizations, free haircuts, free school supply giveaway, online student registration, uniform exchanges (exchange up to six items), vision check, lice check, blood pressure checks, giveaways and more.

The Car Show will be hosted by Midlothian Classic Wheels Car Club, and have five judged categories: Best of Show Car, Best of Show Truck, Best of Show Motorcycle, Best of Show Tractor and Top 25 Winners. The registration fee is $25 at the gate – or a backpack with school supplies.

All monetary donations and entry fees will go to assist families in need, in order to provide school supplies, uniforms, shoes, hygiene items and necessities, or any other assistance due to financial, domestic, or natural disaster, or any other unforeseen tragic events.

“This event is a wonderful opportunity for parents to get their children ready for the start of school and have a great entertainment experience at the same time,” said Ferris I.S.D. Superintendent James Hartman.

Other back-to-school rally events this weekend include Red Oak’s Back-to-School and Health Fair, which will also be held Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to noon at Red Oak High School.

Held by the Red Oak I.S.D. Council of PTAs and the Red Oak I.S.D., there will be a uniform exchange/sale at the event as well as haircuts, school immunizations and dental and vision tests.

A group called Swagg Programs will be hosting “Back-to-School Rally: Backpacks and Bounce Houses,” on Aug. 5 from 1 to 4 p.m., at 1025 Ovilla Road in Waxahachie.

The organization’s website notes “SWAGG allows children the chance to choose three to six outfits, undergarments, and needed personal hygiene items. We also have additional items, such as school supplies, back packs, shoes, accessories, etc. In addition, they [children]are granted the opportunity to discover and develop their own identity through our comprehensive programs and support.”