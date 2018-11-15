1 veteran’s story

By Rita Cook / News Editor

LANCASTER – James Taylor Grimes is a veteran.

He is also one of my best friends.

And, like many veterans, Grimes came back from his tours of duty with a bit of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder from serving our country.

Like most veterans he lives a happy life and knows serving our country was worth it.

Grimes is one of what I will call the best examples of remembering his military experience and blending it in to the life he now lives.

While he currently works the streets of Lancaster for the past nine years – as a patrol sergeant for a little over a year – the dangers in Lancaster are nothing compared to what he witnessed and became a part of while serving in the US military for 22 years.

Grimes was a part of the United States Army and served in both Afghanistan and Iraq eventually ending his career with the rank of Sergeant First Class.

He did one tour in Afghanistan and two tours in Iraq and there were also several operations which he declines to discuss.

On Veterans Day, Nov. 11 we honor the veterans who have come home from the wars our country has been involved in over the years. We remember without our military men and women we certainly would not have the freedoms in this country we enjoy.

Grimes has told stories in the past of groups of his men not coming away from the fight.

Looking around and realizing the enemy has been stopped, but on that day he would not be taking all his men home – that is a sobering experience.

An experience he will sometimes relate to me, but not always.

Grimes also had a penchant for photography and he took plenty of photos of the men and women and children while on his tours. By all accounts in the photos the children loved him.

They still do, and Grimes has two sons, 9 and 12.

I see with his own children the understanding he must have shown all the children he met while serving in Afghanistan and Iraq and that too certainly made the difference for him and those he met during his military career.

Sometimes I will ask Grimes “how did you know who to trust over there?” He says you just must know. Even that part of being a veteran must come back to him as he uses that trust factor on the streets as a police officer these days.

For many in the military the transition from military to law enforcement in the United States has been an easier transition than taking on other jobs – as in Grime’s case.

“The transition from military to law enforcement was easier because there is a lot of structure in both,” Grimes said. “How you operate and handle different situations can be the same or you use the same skills to consider the outcome.”

Overall, I have been paying attention to this best friend of mine and listening to his stories for years. I met him right when he returned from his last tour. Always in my heart being grateful that he served and he is the one who has these stories, so I didn’t have to witness the horrors he saw first-hand.

He did it for us, just like so many veterans did – and still do – with stories they will never tell. Perhaps with stories they want to forget.