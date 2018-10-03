1 dead in head-on crash near Ferris

FERRIS – A head-on crash Thursday, Sept. 27 resulted in one person dead at the scene and others taken to the hospital.

At approximately 4:25 p.m., Department of Public Safety Troopers were called to a two-vehicle crash on FM 660, two and a half miles south east of Ferris.

Preliminary investigation shows a tan 2015 Kia Soul was northbound on FM 660 and a white 2000 Ford Ranger was southbound on FM 660.

For an as-of-yet undetermined reason, the Kia Soul veered out of its lane and into the southbound lane causing it to collide with the Ford Ranger head on.

The Ford Ranger overturned and struck a guardrail.

Driver of the Ford Ranger, Jeronimo Vielma, 62 of Ferris, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The passenger, 30-year-old, Juan Cuellar, of Ferris, sustained serious injuries and was flown by air ambulance to Baylor hospital in Dallas.

Driver of the Kia Soul, 34-year-old, Aubrey Blodgett of Ferris, was transported to Baylor hospital in Dallas with injuries.

Currently, the investigation is still on-going.