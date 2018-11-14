PUBLIC NOTICE: City of Wilmer public hearing regarding annexation of land (northwest corner of Patrick Pike Road and N. Roberts Road, Dallas County, Texas), Thursday, December 6, 2018

Published one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

CITY COUNCIL

City of Wilmer, Texas

Notice is hereby given to interested persons that the City Council of the City of Wilmer will hold public hearings regarding the proposed voluntary annexation of a 101.6± acre tract of land, said property being generally located at the northwest corner of Patrick Pike Road and N. Roberts Road, Dallas County, Texas (legal description: Tracts 1 and 1.1 in the Charles Neely Survey, Abstract No. 1083, in Dallas County, Texas – a detailed metes and bounds description of the property is available upon request at City Hall).

The first public hearing on the annexation request will be held during the regular City Council meeting that will begin at 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 6, 2018 in the regular meeting place, the City of Wilmer Community Center, located at 101 Davidson Plaza in Wilmer, Texas.

All persons interested in the annexation request are invited to attend the public hearing and to provide their comments at that time. Comments may also be submitted in writing (or via fax or email) to the City at least 24 hours prior to the beginning of the public hearing at the following address:

Patsy Patten, City Secretary

City of Wilmer, Texas

128 N. Dallas Avenue

Wilmer, Texas 75172

Phone: (972) 441-6373

Fax: (972) 441-3061

Email: ppatten@cityofwilmer.net