LEGAL NOTICE: Letters Testamentary for the Estate of Agnes Lamona Wood, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2018

Published one time in The Ellis County Press on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018.



NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Notice is hereby given that original Letters Testamentary for the Estate of AGNES LAMONA WOOD, Deceased, were issued on November 6, 2018, in Cause No. 18-E-2281, pending in the County Court at Law No. 1, Ellis County, Texas, to: Billy Ray Wood.

All persons having claims against this Estate which is currently being administered are required to present them to the undersigned within the time and in the manner prescribed by law.

c/o: John D. Hale

Attorney at Law

417 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

DATED the 6th day of November, 2018.

John D. Hale

Attorney for Billy Ray Wood

State Bar No.: 24050706

417 W. Main Street, Waxahachie, TX 75165

Telephone: (214) 446-5080

Facsimile: (214) 446-5081

E-mail: johale@thehalelawfirm.com