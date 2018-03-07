Trending
WILMER ARRESTS: February 5 – 26

Public Safety, Wilmer

Hernandez, Gloria, 45, warrant arrest local.

Abeja Gallegos, Ramon, 30, warrant arrest local.

Tomasini, Nathan, 22, APOW.

McGuire, Jacorey, 24, warrant arrest local.

Torres, Rogelio, 31, DWI.

Andy, Charles, 35, assault fam/house mem impede breath/circulat.

Harshbarger, Ashley, 27, warrant arrest local.

Garcia, Jose, 32, warrant arrest other agency, warrant arrest local.

Guest, Mercedes, 27, warrant arrest local.

McCullough, Anthony, 42, warrant arrest local, warrant arrest other agency.

Graham, Marcus, 40, warrant arrest local.

Barrera, Juan, 25, evading arrest det w/veh.

Lewis, Bryant, 21, warrant arrest local.

Vanhooser, Racheal, 27, warrant arrest local.

Hood, Donald, 30, warrant arrest local.

Zamorano, Mario, 18, warrant arrest other agency.

Burkins, Laderrell, 37, warrant arrest other agency.

Cox, Joel, 25, warrant arrest local.

McGruder, Roderick, 46, warrant arrest local.

Padilla, Ricardo, 24, poss CS pg 1 <1g, poss marij <2oz.

Moore, Kaleb, 20, warrant arrest other agency.

Sanchez, David, 22, warrant arrest local.

Kirven, Dean, 41, warrant arrest local.

