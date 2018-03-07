WILMER ARRESTS: February 5 – 26

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Moore, Kaleb, 20, warrant arrest other agency.

Burkins, Laderrell, 37, warrant arrest other agency.

Zamorano, Mario, 18, warrant arrest other agency.

McCullough, Anthony, 42, warrant arrest local, warrant arrest other agency.

Garcia, Jose, 32, warrant arrest other agency, warrant arrest local.