ENNIS ARRESTS: February 27 – March 5

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Cain, Lowell, 33, fail to ID giving false/fictitious info-misdemeanor 2, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g-felony 3, dispo: arrested.

Ross, David, 59, fraud use poss of identifying info-felony 4, theft prop <$2,500 2/more prev conv, dispo: arrested.

Gomez, Vicente, 24, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair-felony 3, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.

Lopez, Ruben, 42, failed to maintain financial responsibility-misdemeanor 3, DWLI-misdemeanor 3, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.

Andre, Jon, 38, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: none.

Abercrombie, Tony, 50, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.

Pink, David, 62, wrnt-out of town warrant-other, dispo: arrested.

Mikel, Jeremiah, 37, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily inj -felony 2, agg assault family w/weapon-felony 1, dispo: none.

Becks, Little, 39, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, wrnt-out of town warrant -other, dispo: arrested.

Briscoe, Alvin, 30, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.

Schutt, Joseph, 39, wrnt-out of town warrant-other, dispo: arrested.

Rupeiset, Robly, 31, assault-simple (cls C)-misdemeanor 3, dispo: in custody.