ENNIS ARRESTS: February 27 – March 5

Jackson, Tommy, 23, wrnt-not EPD-warrant-non EPD charges-other, dispo: arrested
Rupeiset, Robly, 31, assault-simple (cls C)-misdemeanor 3, dispo: in custody.
Schutt, Joseph, 39, wrnt-out of town warrant-other, dispo: arrested.
Guerrero, Jose, 27, poss dangerous drug-misdemeanor 1, dispo: arrested.
Briscoe, Alvin, 30, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.
Becks, Little, 39, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, wrnt-out of town warrant -other, dispo: arrested.
Mikel, Jeremiah, 37, abandon endanger child imminent danger bodily inj -felony 2, agg assault family w/weapon-felony 1, dispo: none.
Pink, David, 62, wrnt-out of town warrant-other, dispo: arrested.
Lockyer, Tanya, 45, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.
Abercrombie, Tony, 50, public intoxication-misdemeanor 3, dispo: none.
Hunt, Howard, 59, poss CS pg 1 <1g drug free zone-felony 4, dispo: arrested.
Williams, Drew, 42, DWLI-enhanced-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Campos, Miguel, 51, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Andre, Jon, 38, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: none.
Beasley, Theresa, 54, wrnt-not EPD-warrant-non EPD charges-other, dispo: arrested.
Gonzales, Michael, 29, poss drug paraphernalia-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.
Paul, Trajuan, 25, poss CS pg 2 <1g-felony 4, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, poss CS pg 3 <28g-misdemeanor 1, theft prop >=$100<$750, dispo: arrested.
Lopez, Ruben, 42, failed to maintain financial responsibility-misdemeanor 3, DWLI-misdemeanor 3, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.
Padron, Raul, 40, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.
Gomez, Vicente, 24, tamper/fabricate physical evidence w/intent to impair-felony 3, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Garcia, Mary, 17, injury child/elderly/disable w/int bodily inj-felony 3, dispo: arrested.
Clark, Franklin, 58, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Ross, David, 59, fraud use poss of identifying info-felony 4, theft prop <$2,500 2/more prev conv, dispo: arrested.
Johnson, Vernon, 21, display fict mv registration-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Aguilar, Timothy, 33, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g-felony 3, poss CS pg 3 <28g -misdemeanor 1, poss marij <2oz-misdemeanor 2, dispo: arrested.
Moya, Adam, 31, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g-felony 3, dispo: arrested.
Gomez, Isidoro, 20, traffic arrest-misdemeanor 3, dispo: arrested.
Cain, Lowell, 33, fail to ID giving false/fictitious info-misdemeanor 2, poss CS pg 1 >=1g<4g-felony 3, dispo: arrested.