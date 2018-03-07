ELLIS COUNTY ARRESTS: February 28 – March 1

Rodriguez, Jesus, 22, public intoxication, illegal parking, warrant-failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant-driving w/o DL.
Roberson, Christia, 18, theft of prop >$100<$750.
Lewis, Kiesha, 38, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.
Jackson, Calvin, 28, poss marij <2oz.
Stanaland, Brandon, 23, unl carrying weapon, poss marij <2oz.
Parrish, Christopher, 48, parole violation f3.
Walker, Holly, 46, theft prop $1500<$20,000, theft prop $30k<$150k f3.
Puente, Leah, 39, warrant-theft.
Alexander, Candice, 28, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.
Salazar, Rafael, 47, exp license, exp reg, CPF warrant-DWLI.
Malchus, Robert, 43, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.
Romero, Christian, 22, out of county warrant-man/del f1.
Burns, Dillon, 28, FTA warrant-DWLI.
Ivory, Sharlon, 45, unauth use of vehicle.
Godinez, Eric, 27, poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g f3.
Rangel, Francisco, 32, assault causes bodily injury, ICE detainer.
Herron, Cynd, 31, DWLI w/prev conv, poss marij <2oz.
Rodriquez, Benjami, 40, poss CS.
Griffin, David, 47, indecency w/child sexual conta f2, purchase furnish alcohol to a minor.
Oliver, Jimmie, 40, DWLI w/prev conv.
Ramos, Michael, 22, DWI, DWLI w/prev conv.
Hill, Tara, 38, theft prop >=$100<$750, speeding, city ordinance.
Miner, Brandon, 29, probation violation-poss CS.
Hughes, Tonelsa, 25, poss CS pg 2 >= 4g<400g, poss marij <2oz f2.
Jackson, Leonard, 30, injury child/elderly/disable f3.
Oviedo, Dakoda, 19, agg robbery f1, prob rev, no bail f1, assault by contact family viol.
McKinney, Lamarcus, 21, warrant-poss of marij.
Lemley, Kandice, 32, man del CS pg 1 >=4g<200g f1.
Tetreault, Christo, 42, man del CS pg 1 >=4g<200g f1.
Rodriguez, Simon, 36, public intoxication.