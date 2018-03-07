Trending
ELLIS COUNTY ARRESTS: February 28 – March 1

Rodriguez, Jesus, 22, public intoxication, illegal parking, warrant-failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant-driving w/o DL.

Roberson, Christia, 18, theft of prop >$100<$750.

Lewis, Kiesha, 38, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.

Jackson, Calvin, 28, poss marij <2oz. 

Stanaland, Brandon, 23, unl carrying weapon, poss marij <2oz.

Parrish, Christopher, 48, parole violation f3.

Walker, Holly, 46, theft prop $1500<$20,000, theft prop $30k<$150k  f3.

Puente, Leah, 39, warrant-theft.

Alexander, Candice, 28, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.

Salazar, Rafael,  47, exp license, exp reg, CPF warrant-DWLI. 

Malchus, Robert, 43, theft prop >=$2,500<$30k.

Romero, Christian,  22, out of county warrant-man/del f1.

Burns, Dillon, 28, FTA warrant-DWLI. 

Ivory, Sharlon,  45, unauth use of vehicle.

Godinez, Eric, 27, poss cs pg 1 >=1g<4g f3.

Rangel, Francisco, 32, assault causes bodily injury, ICE detainer.

Herron, Cynd, 31, DWLI w/prev conv,  poss marij <2oz.

Rodriquez, Benjami, 40, poss CS.

Griffin, David, 47, indecency w/child sexual conta f2,  purchase furnish alcohol to a minor.

Oliver, Jimmie, 40, DWLI w/prev conv. 

Ramos, Michael, 22, DWI, DWLI w/prev conv. 

Hill, Tara, 38, theft prop >=$100<$750, speeding, city ordinance.

Miner, Brandon, 29, probation violation-poss CS.

Hughes, Tonelsa, 25, poss CS pg 2 >= 4g<400g, poss marij <2oz f2.

Jackson, Leonard, 30, injury child/elderly/disable f3.

Oviedo, Dakoda, 19, agg robbery f1, prob rev, no bail f1, assault by contact family viol.

McKinney, Lamarcus, 21, warrant-poss of marij.

Lemley, Kandice, 32, man del CS pg 1 >=4g<200g f1.

Tetreault, Christo, 42, man del CS pg 1 >=4g<200g f1.

Rodriguez, Simon, 36, public intoxication.

