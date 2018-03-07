ELLIS COUNTY ARRESTS: February 28 – March 1

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

McKinney, Lamarcus, 21, warrant-poss of marij.

Oviedo, Dakoda, 19, agg robbery f1, prob rev, no bail f1, assault by contact family viol.

Griffin, David, 47, indecency w/child sexual conta f2, purchase furnish alcohol to a minor.

Rangel, Francisco, 32, assault causes bodily injury, ICE detainer.

Ivory, Sharlon, 45, unauth use of vehicle.

Romero, Christian, 22, out of county warrant-man/del f1.

Roberson, Christia, 18, theft of prop >$100<$750.

Rodriguez, Jesus, 22, public intoxication, illegal parking, warrant-failure to maintain financial responsibility, warrant-driving w/o DL.