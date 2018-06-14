Zooniversity® visits the Ferris Public Library Wednesday, June 20

Zooniversity® will be at the Ferris Public Library on Wednesday, June 20 at 11 a.m. Its wildlife programs are carefully crafted to educate, as well as to entertain. The show will last 45 minutes, and they will be showing and teaching about six different animals.

Zooniversity® has won Best of the Metroplex Family Choice Award seven times. They set the standard in wildlife ed-zoo-cation.

The Ferris Public Library is located at 301 E. 10th Street, Ferris, TX., 972-544-3696. Email kathyharrington@ferristexas.gov for more information.