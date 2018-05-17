Your vote counts Tuesday

Remember to vote in the Primary Runoff Election
By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press
ELLIS COUNTY – As recently seen in the city of Ferris and Wilmer’s municipal elections, as few as a half dozen votes really do count. Next week it’s time to get out and let your voice be heard in a very important primary run-off election including the decision on who the next governor of Texas will be as well as a United States Representative and, closer to home, the County Judge and even the County Clerk.
Below is a list of the Republican and Democratic Primary Runoff Races and locations where you can go for early voting, as well as, day of election poll addresses.
Early voting continues through May 18, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 22.
REPUBLICAN PARTY
Primary Runoff
United States Rep District 6
Ron Wright
J.K. Jake Ellzey
District Judge 378th Judicial District, Unexpired Term
William (Doug) Wallace
Shani Flemins
County Judge
Carol Bush (I)
Todd Little
County Clerk
Krystal Valdez
Jessica Irwin
DEMOCRATIC PARTY
Primary Runoff
United States Rep District 6
Ruby Faye Woolridge
Jana Lynn Sanchez
Governor
Andrew White
Lupe Valdez
District 109
Carl Sherman
DeShaundra Lockhart
The main early voting location is the Elections Office at 204 E. Jefferson St., Waxahachie, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Temporary early voting locations are:
Midlothian Conference Center – 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian.
Palmer I.S.D. Admin. Building – 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer
Ellis County Sub-Courthouse – 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis
Red Oak Municipal Center – 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak
From May 14 to 16, early voters can vote at the above locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
On May 17 and 18, early voters have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote at these location listed above
May 22, polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are listed below and remember voters must vote in the precinct where registered to vote.
101, 102 – The Lighthouse Coffee Bar (Mtg. Room), 1404 N. 9th St., Midlothian, TX 76065
103, 105 – Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065
104 – Mountain Peak Community Church 751 W Fm 875 Midlothian, TX 76065
1, 6, 111 – Sardis United Methodist Church, 640 Sardis Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065
107, 109 – Grace Church Of Ovilla, 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla, TX 75154
108 – Walnut Grove Middle School, 990 N. Walnut Grove Rd., Midlothian, Ix 76065
110 – Harvest Of Praise Ministry, 2603 S. Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154
112 – Bible Baptist Church, 1400 FM 1446, Waxahachie, TX75167
113, 115 – Rivers Of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie, TX 75165
114 – Waxahachie Parks and Recreation Building, 401 S. Elm St., Waxahachie, TX 75165
116, 118 – Farley St. Baptist Church, 1116 Brown St., Waxahachie, TX 75165
117 – First United Methodist Waxahachie, 505 W. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie, TX 75165
119, 133, 134 – Southlake Baptist Church, 2378 S. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
120, 121, 122 – Faith Assembly Of God, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis, TX 75119
123 – New Founders Missionary Baptist, 1903 Lafayette St., Ennis, TX 75119
124, 126, 127 – San Jacinto Auditorium, 501 N. Gaines St, Ennis, TX 75119
125, 128, 129, 136 – Ellis County Sub.Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119
130 – Milford Community Center, 109 S. Main St., Milford, TX 76670
131, 132 – Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward St., Italy, TX 76651
135 – First Baptist Church-Maypearl 5744 FM 66, Maypearl, TX 76064
137 – Bristol United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Bristol, TX 75119
138, 142 – Palmer I.S.D. Admin. Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer, TX 75152
139, 141 – Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
140 – The Avenue Baptist Church, 1761 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165
143, 146 – Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
144, 145 – Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak, TX 75154
147 – Lone Star Cowboy Church, 1011 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154
148, 149 – Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris, TX 75125