Your vote counts Tuesday

Remember to vote in the Primary Runoff Election

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

ELLIS COUNTY – As recently seen in the city of Ferris and Wilmer’s municipal elections, as few as a half dozen votes really do count. Next week it’s time to get out and let your voice be heard in a very important primary run-off election including the decision on who the next governor of Texas will be as well as a United States Representative and, closer to home, the County Judge and even the County Clerk.

Below is a list of the Republican and Democratic Primary Runoff Races and locations where you can go for early voting, as well as, day of election poll addresses.

Early voting continues through May 18, and Election Day is Tuesday, May 22.

REPUBLICAN PARTY

Primary Runoff

United States Rep District 6

Ron Wright

J.K. Jake Ellzey

District Judge 378th Judicial District, Unexpired Term

William (Doug) Wallace

Shani Flemins

County Judge

Carol Bush (I)

Todd Little

County Clerk

Krystal Valdez

Jessica Irwin

DEMOCRATIC PARTY

Primary Runoff

United States Rep District 6

Ruby Faye Woolridge

Jana Lynn Sanchez

Governor

Andrew White

Lupe Valdez

District 109

Carl Sherman

DeShaundra Lockhart

The main early voting location is the Elections Office at 204 E. Jefferson St., Waxahachie, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Temporary early voting locations are:

Midlothian Conference Center – 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian.

Palmer I.S.D. Admin. Building – 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer

Ellis County Sub-Courthouse – 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis

Red Oak Municipal Center – 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak

From May 14 to 16, early voters can vote at the above locations from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On May 17 and 18, early voters have from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to vote at these location listed above

May 22, polling places from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. are listed below and remember voters must vote in the precinct where registered to vote.

101, 102 – The Lighthouse Coffee Bar (Mtg. Room), 1404 N. 9th St., Midlothian, TX 76065

103, 105 – Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian, TX 76065

104 – Mountain Peak Community Church 751 W Fm 875 Midlothian, TX 76065

1, 6, 111 – Sardis United Methodist Church, 640 Sardis Rd., Midlothian, TX 76065

107, 109 – Grace Church Of Ovilla, 519 Westmoreland Rd., Ovilla, TX 75154

108 – Walnut Grove Middle School, 990 N. Walnut Grove Rd., Midlothian, Ix 76065

110 – Harvest Of Praise Ministry, 2603 S. Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights, TX 75154

112 – Bible Baptist Church, 1400 FM 1446, Waxahachie, TX75167

113, 115 – Rivers Of Life Pentecostal Church, 1403 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Waxahachie, TX 75165

114 – Waxahachie Parks and Recreation Building, 401 S. Elm St., Waxahachie, TX 75165

116, 118 – Farley St. Baptist Church, 1116 Brown St., Waxahachie, TX 75165

117 – First United Methodist Waxahachie, 505 W. Marvin Ave., Waxahachie, TX 75165

119, 133, 134 – Southlake Baptist Church, 2378 S. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

120, 121, 122 – Faith Assembly Of God, 1810 W. Baldridge St., Ennis, TX 75119

123 – New Founders Missionary Baptist, 1903 Lafayette St., Ennis, TX 75119

124, 126, 127 – San Jacinto Auditorium, 501 N. Gaines St, Ennis, TX 75119

125, 128, 129, 136 – Ellis County Sub.Courthouse, 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis, TX 75119

130 – Milford Community Center, 109 S. Main St., Milford, TX 76670

131, 132 – Central Baptist Church, 113 S. Ward St., Italy, TX 76651

135 – First Baptist Church-Maypearl 5744 FM 66, Maypearl, TX 76064

137 – Bristol United Methodist Church, 104 Church St., Bristol, TX 75119

138, 142 – Palmer I.S.D. Admin. Building, 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer, TX 75152

139, 141 – Park Meadows Baptist Church, 3350 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

140 – The Avenue Baptist Church, 1761 N. Hwy. 77, Waxahachie, TX 75165

143, 146 – Lifepoint Community Church, 201 Louise Ritter Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

144, 145 – Red Oak Municipal Center, 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak, TX 75154

147 – Lone Star Cowboy Church, 1011 E. Ovilla Rd., Red Oak, TX 75154

148, 149 – Ferris Public Library, 301 E. 10th St., Ferris, TX 75125