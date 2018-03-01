Wilmer Police Dept. launches new app

Innovative new Wilmer PD tip411Mobile app helps better connect police with the public

WILMER – The Wilmer Police Department is increasing its crime-fighting arsenal with a new app to help residents connect with the department to find information, view alerts, and submit anonymous tips from their smartphone.

Developed by tip411, the Wilmer Tips app puts a powerful new crime-fighting tool into the hands of community members of all ages.

The Wilmer Tips app is available for download for free via the Google Play Store, iTunes App Store, or by visiting the Wilmer Police Department website at http://cityofwilmer.net/PoliceDepartment.html

“Our goal is to reduce crime and the fear of crime through outstanding police services in partnership with our community. We believe an informed community is a safer community,” said Chief Victor Kemp of the Wilmer Police Department.

“tip411 will be a great help to us and we believe the addition of this new app will allow us to have an even deeper crime-fighting partnership with our residents.”

Kemp said tip411 actually compliments the department’s mission statement which states “The Wilmer Police Department is dedicated to service and partnering with our community to maintain a safe environment with a high quality of life.”

The new Wilmer Tips app enables the public to share an anonymous tip with police and lets officers respond back to create an anonymous two-way conversation. In addition the department will be able to send real time alerts and notices to the smartphones that have downloaded the app.

Members of the community can register to receive alerts from the Wilmer Police Department via email and/or text message to their cell phone by opting to receive neighborhood-specific or citywide alerts about public safety issues in their area.

Community members are encouraged to sign up by visiting at http://cityofwilmer.net/PoliceDepartment.html

“The Wilmer PD app will greatly improve the public’s access to agency alerts, social media channels, important information, and more to help fight crime,” said tip411 President Terry Halsch. “We’ve listened to feedback from partners like the Wilmer Police Department and have built a more advanced and innovative product to help departments better engage their communities.”

The Wilmer PD app and tip411 anonymous text a tip system are 100-percent anonymous, as the technology removes all identifying information before police see the tips and there is no way to identify the sender.

While not a replacement for dialing 911 in an emergency, residents of Wilmer without a smartphone will still be able to send an anonymous text tip via their cell phone to police by texting keyword WILMER and their message/tip to 847411 (tip411). Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at http://cityofwilmer.net/PoliceDepartment.html

About tip411:

tip411 is a digital toolset for law enforcement, schools, and community groups that features innovative smartphone apps, anonymous text tips, group alerting, and secure social media publishing tools. tip411 helps agencies engage community members of all ages by enabling residents to share anonymous tips that can be responded to in real time by authorized personnel inside an agency or organization. Learn more at www.tip411.com or by following @tip411CO on Twitter.