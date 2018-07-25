Wilmer Back to School Rally slated for Aug. 18

By Rita Cook – The Ellis County Press

WILMER – With August just around the corner it is time to get ready for your children to head back to school.

The City of Wilmer will be holding a Mayor’s Back to School Rally Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. to make sure children in its city are ready to go.

A free event at the Wilmer Community Center, Wilmer Mayor Emmanuel Wealthy-Williams said, “When the kids show up at the rally we want to feed them well, provide entertainment, like a car show, the Wilmer-Hutchins marching band, face painting, school supplies – the whole works.”

Wealthy-Williams said everyone could help even beauticians and barbers can volunteer.

“My vision is to have all major companies as well as small businesses, churches in Wilmer and the surrounding cities help me turn the spotlight on the school age kids in our city,” the mayor added.

Last year the Wilmer AD-Hoc Committee had more than 400 kids and she said this year they expect to double the number.

“Help me give the best cartoon backpacks and we would like to give 100 under armor backpacks, school supplies, hygiene products, socks and shoes,” Wealthy-Williams said.

And the back-to-school rally was not the only thing Wealthy-Williams is excited about.

Wilmer currently has only a pre-school with 100 children attending, but she wants to change this scenario too.

“There are plans on the table right now to build a new school in Wilmer,” she said.

“As excited as I am about what is coming the fact still remains that right now Wilmer does not have an elementary school, middle school or high school.

“All of our kids other than preschoolers are bussed to other cities and that needs to change.”

She calls it the city of peace and prosperity and if she has anything to with it this is what it will become very soon.

“I love being the Mayor of the city of Wilmer,” Wealthy-Williams explained. “Wilmer has been so fortunate to be the home of some successful and influential companies and churches like Sprouts, Churches Chicken, Makita, Redneck Diesel Performance, Yes Communities, Sonic, Salt Radio and soon to be the home of Liberty and Autumn Breeze a new housing development. Our city is honored to be the home to some amazing churches too; Praise Fellowship, UC3 United Champion Christian Center, First Baptist, Jesus Christ Apostolic Outreach Ministries, just to name a few. We need everyone’s support.”

Wealthy-Wilmer said with only a few weeks left until the rally, the organizers were looking for donations of all kinds for children heading back to the classroom.

“As mayor of Wilmer, I would like to challenge all companies, churches, masons, parents, civic leaders, medical professionals, sororities, Wilmer alumni, doctor’s, government officials and farmers to join me in sending the kids of Wilmer back to school with all they need to succeed,” Wealthy-Williams concluded.

Wilmer has also partnered with DISD parent and community engagement, and with a 501c3 company called Mutual Freedom allowing all donations for the rally to be tax deductible.

For more information on donating visit www.mutualfreedom.org/mayors-back-to-school-rally, or you can mail your donation to Wilmer City Hall, 128 N. Dallas Avenue, Wilmer, Texas, 75172.

CORRECTION: Wealthy-Wilmer is the third female mayor. Ann Hester and Linda Root were former mayors.