Upcoming City Council, School Board Elections set for May 5

By Rita Cook / The Ellis County Press

RED OAK – A number of elections will be canceled this May for both City Council and Independent School District Trustee Seats in local towns in the area.

For those cities with elections taking place here is a rundown of what you need to know.

In Red Oak, there are no challengers running for Mayor, Place 1 or Place 3 in that city and the election will be canceled at the March 12 Red Oak City Council meeting.

The Red Oak Independent School District seats that are up for election are Place 6 with Eric Thompson running unopposed and Place 7 with incumbent Melanie Peterson hoping to keep her seat against challenger Donny Lutrick.

The City of Ferris will see a good City Council race this year with Place 1 Clayton Hunter running unopposed as well as the seat for Mayor.

Jim Swafford, currently in Place 4, is running unopposed for Mayor with current Ferris Mayor Micheal Driggars not seeking re-election.

In Place 4, both Michael Martinez and Jay Walsh are vying for that seat and in currently vacant Place 5, Sherie Chapman, Jo Monroe and Rudy Amor are all hoping to fill that seat in May.

Ferris is also has a $12 -million bond on the May ballot aimed at providing funds for the construction of a new city Municipal Center.

The facility will include a Recreation Center, Senior Center, Police Station, Fire Station, City Offices, Council Chambers, Municipal Court and Municipal Jail.

Ferris ISD has Places 1, 2, and 3 up for election, but all three incumbents; Mike Moffitt, Jorge Lopez and Robert Scott are running unopposed and the election will be canceled at the March 20 ISD school board meeting.

In Ovilla there are three open seats for the upcoming election. Both Place 3 David Griffin and Place 5 Michael Myers are running unopposed.

In Place 1 Rachel Huber is hoping to keep her seat against challenger James Anglin.

The City of Wilmer has two council seats and the Mayor’s seat up for re-election this year.

Running for Mayor is incumbent Casey Burgess vying for that seat against challengers Jeffery Steele and Emmanuel Wealthy-Williams.

With two council seats open and three seeking election both incumbents Melissa Ramirez and Sergio Campos are hoping to keep their seats against challenger Elizabeth Gonzalez.

The City of Hutchins did not return emails regarding its upcoming election by press time and no election information is readily available at the City’s website.

The City of Palmer will be canceling its May election with three seats open and three residents filing applications for the open seats. The city will be canceling its election at the upcoming March City Council meeting.

The Palmer Independent School District at large seats will see four candidates running for election with Raul Medina the only incumbent returning to run.

Robin Walters and Rodney Winn are not seeking re-election however, challengers for the three open seats include Stuart Maddox, Duncan McDonald and Kelly Cruzan.

In the City of Oak Leaf all Council places for the General Election are unopposed with Mayor Bob Rader, Council Place No. 4; Jimmie Lamb and Council Place No. 5; Susanne Ellis all seeking re-election.

On Sept. 30, the City of Oak Leaf’s 1/4-percent street maintenance sales tax will expire.

In order to continue the collection of it, the city is required to hold an election – every four years – to reauthorize the tax, so there will be a Special Election held in Oak Leaf for this purpose.

The City of Ennis will be canceling its May election with four open seats. Incumbents for Mayor, Commissioner Ward 1, Commissioner Ward 3, and Commissioner Ward 5 are all running unopposed.

The Ennis Independent School District elections include Place 3 incumbent Walter Beasley running unopposed, Place 4 incumbent Candi Casillas vying for that seat against challenger John Erisman and Place 5 incumbent Alan Linson hoping to keep his seat against challenger Bill Chapman.

Five candidates will be running for open City Council seats in Italy.

There will also be a general election held in Italy for the purpose of electing Independent School Board Trustees, but no information was returned by press time.

In Venus there will be no school board election as all incumbents are running unopposed for their seats for the May election.

No information on open City Council seats in Venus was available at press time.