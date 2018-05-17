Understand what snakes look for in a suitable habitat

By Ben Blanton / Red Oak Deputy Fire Chief

The State of Texas is home to 15 potentially dangerous snake species or subspecies. Despite this, each year, there have been more deaths in Texas attributed to lightning strikes than to venomous snakebites.

As our population continues to grow, and people continue to move into ‘pristine’ and ‘untouched’ areas, encounters with venomous snakes are going to occur. Many of these encounters occur around the home, with the result that incidents of bites close to home are statistically high.

Learn to recognize the snake species that are likely to be in the area. The majority of bites result from people taking unnecessary or foolish risks with venomous snakes.

Understanding what snakes look for in suitable habitat can help you know when to be wary.

Understanding their behavior will help you know what to do if you encounter one.

• Keep the lawn around your home trimmed low.

• Remove any brush, wood, rock or debris piles from around the residence and property – they make great hiding places for snakes and their prey – rodents.

• Always wear shoes while outside and never put your hands where you cannot see them.

• Be careful when stepping over fallen logs and rock outcroppings.

• Take care along creek banks and underbrush.

• Snakes are around a home for the specific purposes of seeking food and shelter. Keeping these things in mind provides us with guidelines to help prevent snakebites around the home.

• Keep storage areas and livestock sheds/barns as neat as possible. Treat tools and materials stored on the floor as possible snake shelters.

• Treat overturned boats, tarps and similar objects as potential shelter for transient snakes moving through the area.

• Remember snakes are adept at finding their way through small openings. Keep this in mind when entering crawl spaces, basements, garages and similar areas.

What to do if bitten

First Aid for snake bites can prevent disability, disfigurement or death if it is applied effectively.

The recommendations have changed drastically over the years, and remaining informed on effective first aid should be a priority of everyone working in snake habitat.

Assume envenomation (venom has been injected into the victim) has occurred even before symptoms appear.

Identify the species of venomous snake with care. This could help with the medical treatment but do not endanger yourself and become another victim.

• Keep the victim as calm as possible. Keep yourself calm as well.

• Know and treat for any symptoms of shock.

• Wash the bite area with a disinfectant soap.

• Remove restrictive clothing or jewelry in the area of the bite.

• Prevent movement of the bitten extremity.

• Get medical attention as soon as possible.

• Under no circumstances should you cut between the punctures, or suck the venom out or apply electric shock.

This information along with additional information can be found at Texas Parks and Wildlife, Venomous Texas Snakes; Retrieved from https://tpwd.texas.gov/education/resources/texas-junior-naturalists/snakes-alive/venomous-texas-snakes