TWC assists with interagency investigation of stolen identities

AUSTIN – The Texas Workforce Commission aided in the investigation of a scheme involving using stolen identities to file fraudulent Unemployment Insurance claims.

Working with the U. S. Department of Office of Inspector General, IRS-Criminal Investigation, FBI and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, TWC’s Special Investigations Unit identified the scheme that used stolen identities to file fraudulent UI claims against fictitious companies.

Four individuals from the Houston area including, Andrea Brooks, Trenecia Moore, Michael Muniz and Alisia Reed were investigated and indicted for conspiracy to commit access device fraud.

Brooks was sentenced by the Western District, San Antonio to 121 months in federal prison, and ordered to pay $361,597 restitution to TWC, Moore was sentenced to 23 months in prison and ordered to pay $716,054 in restitution, while Muniz was sentenced to 12 months and a day in prison, and ordered to pay $361,597 in restitution. Each will also serve an additional three-year term of supervised release after completing their prison term.

Reed is still awaiting sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2018, and could be ordered to pay approximately $720,037 in restitution.

TWC’s Regulatory Integrity Division is charged with detecting and preventing fraud, waste and abuse. RID enforces all regulatory statutes within the jurisdiction of the agency, including Tax, Workforce, Trade Act, Skills Development Fund, Self-Sufficiency Fund, Child Care Development Fund and all other programs TWC administers. Prevention, detection, and elimination of fraud, waste and abuse in the UIbenefits program are top priorities; ensuring funds are available exclusively to those who meet the eligibility requirements.