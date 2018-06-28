Taking a trip down memory lane

Ferris group launches history museum

By Charles D. Hatfield Jr. / The Ellis County Press

Ferris – Saving the rich history of the “City that bricked the world,” was a personal dream of Connie Bratcher.

Thanks to Tina Miller at Country Corner Treasures, 201 S. Main St., the dream became a reality.

Miller donated a room inside Country Corner Treasures to house the newly opened Ferris Historical Society Museum.

Bratcher gave credit to Marilyn Little for helping get the museum ready.

“She’s been a great help by donating her time to paint and make ready the showroom.”

Bratcher said “her love for Ferris prompted her to start collecting items from Ferris’ past.

“I have collected memorabilia for years,” said Bratcher. “Now we have a place to display the donated items for the museum,” she said.

Thanks to the help of Karen Carreon, vice-president and Ty Hall, secretary, the three have preserved old photographs, yearbooks, clothing and hundreds of other items.

All three serve in the Ferris Historical Society and are former members of the Ferris Main Street Program, shut down by the city over budget constraints.

Items were recovered from storage boxes, attics and garages

“My favorite item is a piece of track from the Inter Urban Railway,” said Bratcher. “The Inter Urban provided passenger service from Dallas to Corsicana. It was later abounded when interstate highways were completed.”

The museum is open 10-6 Tuesday through Friday and 9 to 4 on Saturday.

Upon arrival, you’ll have a sign-in sheet and an opportunity to donate for the museum’s upkeep.

Currently, the Ferris Historical Society has 888 members and 18 board of trustees.

Anyone wanting to donate any historical item is encouraged to contact Connie Bratcher at 214-803-6260.